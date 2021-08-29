back
The Shy Kid Who Took Bollywood By Storm
How did Kriti Sanon go from being a shy child who hid behind her mother to a Bollywood star? She spoke to Brut about her life and dreams in an exclusive interview...
29/08/2021 6:57 AM
- 136.8K
- 928
- 19
17 comments
Malaly R.13 hours
Kriti you are good actress you don’t need to copy Deepika style you should stay original
Omkar S.a day
But mai kya karu?ye janke?
Neelam J.2 days
All kids are shy, omg what special kid you were
Ujjal D.2 days
Chemistry with Pankaj Tripathi
Rajesh S.3 days
Happy janmashtmi jai shri radhe krishna ji ki jai ho
Jasvinder S.3 days
Mimi good moxie
Swarna K.3 days
She looks like her, our lost beautiful soul 🙃🥺
Rana R.3 days
She's talented nd have no nepotism background but , real problem is she support disgusting nd dirty politics of Bollywood druggie industry
Dinesh N.3 days
I had to google "chunni" frantically in disbelief. Tamil speakers would understand. 🤣
Yamin K.3 days
Mimi is a good one
Brut India3 days
Kriti Sanon shares all that it took for her to assume her character's role in Mimi, and all that it took to get back to herself here: https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/celebrities/story/kriti-sanon-shows-how-she-lost-15-kg-after-shooting-mimi-watch-video-1838420-2021-08-08
Nidhi D.3 days
I watched Mimi yesterday not knowing the name of the actress in the beginning but later found out .Amazing film and Kirti you've done a good job
Udai S.3 days
Gutterwood worm🐛
Ramandeep K.3 days
Every other actress claims to be shy. I wonder what kind of shy are they. If they are shy what are we???
নীলাভ দ.3 days
love her
Shanmukhappa S.3 days
Even Johnny sins is also shy guy😅
Rohan S.3 days
Talented actress then nepo star kid