The Shy Kid Who Took Bollywood By Storm

How did Kriti Sanon go from being a shy child who hid behind her mother to a Bollywood star? She spoke to Brut about her life and dreams in an exclusive interview...

29/08/2021 6:57 AM
17 comments

  • Malaly R.
    13 hours

    Kriti you are good actress you don’t need to copy Deepika style you should stay original

  • Omkar S.
    a day

    But mai kya karu?ye janke?

  • Neelam J.
    2 days

    All kids are shy, omg what special kid you were

  • Ujjal D.
    2 days

    Chemistry with Pankaj Tripathi

  • Rajesh S.
    3 days

    Happy janmashtmi jai shri radhe krishna ji ki jai ho

  • Jasvinder S.
    3 days

    Mimi good moxie

  • Swarna K.
    3 days

    She looks like her, our lost beautiful soul 🙃🥺

  • Rana R.
    3 days

    She's talented nd have no nepotism background but , real problem is she support disgusting nd dirty politics of Bollywood druggie industry

  • Dinesh N.
    3 days

    I had to google "chunni" frantically in disbelief. Tamil speakers would understand. 🤣

  • Yamin K.
    3 days

    Mimi is a good one

  • Brut India
    3 days

    Kriti Sanon shares all that it took for her to assume her character's role in Mimi, and all that it took to get back to herself here: https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/celebrities/story/kriti-sanon-shows-how-she-lost-15-kg-after-shooting-mimi-watch-video-1838420-2021-08-08

  • Nidhi D.
    3 days

    I watched Mimi yesterday not knowing the name of the actress in the beginning but later found out .Amazing film and Kirti you've done a good job

  • Udai S.
    3 days

    Gutterwood worm🐛

  • Ramandeep K.
    3 days

    Every other actress claims to be shy. I wonder what kind of shy are they. If they are shy what are we???

  • নীলাভ দ.
    3 days

    love her

  • Shanmukhappa S.
    3 days

    Even Johnny sins is also shy guy😅

  • Rohan S.
    3 days

    Talented actress then nepo star kid