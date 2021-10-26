back
The story behind viral hit, "Love Nwantiti"
His song, "Love Nwantiti," blew up and became the most Shazamed song in the world. Nigerian artist CKay takes Brut through the lyrics of his viral hit.
26/10/2021 6:57 AM
90 comments
Priti C.7 days
🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰
Árpan Ć.15/11/2021 19:26
I hope your next song is gonna be lit too
Maria L.15/11/2021 19:21
Wow wow beautiful
William C.13/11/2021 18:41
You the man NY loves the mother land music 🎶 fire 🔥 you cool in NY brother man..one love 💘❤
Hajira T.13/11/2021 12:53
My ringtone
Khushi J.13/11/2021 05:31
No doubt I've been listening to this song on repeat every day ❤️
Ananya S.11/11/2021 16:35
https://youtu.be/byZZilGdf8o
Melody M.04/11/2021 10:42
My 10 years old son love this sing so much. Thanks for this song. Wish you the best.❤️
Baiaithrang U.03/11/2021 21:22
Lots of chapris nibba-Nibbis are also found in India
Rupsa C.03/11/2021 19:51
Thank instagram reel fir this blow up
Syeda S.30/10/2021 00:21
Next level 🔥
Tanisa C.29/10/2021 09:49
unhle
Souvik M.29/10/2021 09:38
uley
Obed Q.29/10/2021 05:02
bare bare ****ulle
Biswas R.28/10/2021 19:28
Music has no language and border
Sayed M.28/10/2021 17:40
hi
Itz M.28/10/2021 10:26
Undoubtedly song is addictive. Unle❤️
Syed S.28/10/2021 08:49
pholeeee🤣🤣
Abdulrahman A.28/10/2021 08:12
Our Nigerian boy making us proud
Salah S.28/10/2021 08:08
😂