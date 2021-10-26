back

The story behind viral hit, "Love Nwantiti"

His song, "Love Nwantiti," blew up and became the most Shazamed song in the world. Nigerian artist CKay takes Brut through the lyrics of his viral hit.

26/10/2021 6:57 AM
  • 477K
  • 193

90 comments

  • Priti C.
    7 days

    🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰

  • Árpan Ć.
    15/11/2021 19:26

    I hope your next song is gonna be lit too

  • Maria L.
    15/11/2021 19:21

    Wow wow beautiful

  • William C.
    13/11/2021 18:41

    You the man NY loves the mother land music 🎶 fire 🔥 you cool in NY brother man..one love 💘❤

  • Hajira T.
    13/11/2021 12:53

    My ringtone

  • Khushi J.
    13/11/2021 05:31

    No doubt I've been listening to this song on repeat every day ❤️

  • Ananya S.
    11/11/2021 16:35

    https://youtu.be/byZZilGdf8o

  • Melody M.
    04/11/2021 10:42

    My 10 years old son love this sing so much. Thanks for this song. Wish you the best.❤️

  • Baiaithrang U.
    03/11/2021 21:22

    Lots of chapris nibba-Nibbis are also found in India

  • Rupsa C.
    03/11/2021 19:51

    Thank instagram reel fir this blow up

  • Syeda S.
    30/10/2021 00:21

    Next level 🔥

  • Tanisa C.
    29/10/2021 09:49

    unhle

  • Souvik M.
    29/10/2021 09:38

    uley

  • Obed Q.
    29/10/2021 05:02

    bare bare ****ulle

  • Biswas R.
    28/10/2021 19:28

    Music has no language and border

  • Sayed M.
    28/10/2021 17:40

    hi

  • Itz M.
    28/10/2021 10:26

    Undoubtedly song is addictive. Unle❤️

  • Syed S.
    28/10/2021 08:49

    pholeeee🤣🤣

  • Abdulrahman A.
    28/10/2021 08:12

    Our Nigerian boy making us proud

  • Salah S.
    28/10/2021 08:08

    😂

