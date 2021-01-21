back
The Story Of A Lost Wallet In India
An American entrepreneur told the story of what he discovered while searching for a lost wallet in India. Special thanks to Global Dignity.
21/01/2021 4:27 PM
- 4.3M
- 137.8K
- 2.2K
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
1783 comments
Jemi S.3 hours
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Maria P.5 hours
Wow 😳 great story.! 👍
Amron A.8 hours
Because the right thing to do.
Lokesh D.8 hours
Love you sir From :India
Almas S.11 hours
Proud to be an Indian
Preeti J.12 hours
❤️🇮🇳
Dharmendra S.13 hours
Agreed RB...
Janakiram Y.13 hours
🙏🙏🙏
Archu M.13 hours
❤️
Rajesh B.13 hours
Har jagah acche bure log hote hai ... Baaki aapki kismat ... but iss tarah k incident se ye hum sab k liye ek lesson hai ki aap honest rahe ... B kind to others ...respect everyone ... And make India proud
Harish H.13 hours
All brainwashing Christian missionaries coming to india....
De P.14 hours
Few years back in Vietnam my phone got scratch. Went to the police department with my tour guide. Police force me to report lost not scratch. Later I ask my tour guide why. He told me because they lazy to investigate.
Shyn B.14 hours
70$ pm salary in India.. may be he went to Somalia. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Dhananjay V.15 hours
Yes this is OUR BHARAT 🇮🇳
Kadian S.15 hours
Proud to that driver❤
Vamsi R.16 hours
Lots of love from india for sharing it.
Joseph P.16 hours
Good to hear something good abt India. Not the weakest side of the great nation always😂
Leena S.17 hours
😂 this person belonging to a race who's still fighting for the acceptance of their human rights, coming to India, calling it a slum.. n fyi check your facts right .... even a autowalla makes 25000/month in India...he by his own sweet gesture deleted the last zero....who's a bigger moron here...the audience or the speaker
Qazi S.17 hours
I am proud to be an Indian. We stand by our values. Salute to the taxi driver, who stood by his principle.
Shyam B.18 hours
Two faces of the coin. Beauty and ugly but I am a proud Indian.