back
The Story Of Tejasswi Prakash
Did you know the Bigg Boss 15 winner is also an engineer? This is how Tejasswi Prakash became an actor...
03/02/2022 10:42 AMupdated: 03/02/2022 11:54 PM
- 268.8K
- 839
- 73
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
72 comments
Farooqui N.a day
This is how big boss became actor
Sanju T.a day
Karan kundra nhi Pratik hei second runner up,,, fake winner hei teja, she is the more irritating & over confident person.
Payal D.a day
Wrost winner of Bb
Vandana B.a day
Most irritating fake brainless bevkoof badtamiz third class cheap mentality person
Chamari N.2 days
I like her. Shez pretty I don't know why thrz so much hate for her.
Debasis B.2 days
https://youtu.be/_D1QU3lAsIc
Geetu T.2 days
Mental
Monika K.2 days
2nd runner up pratik Sahajpal tha not K. kundra 😂
Rajinder G.2 days
Not deserving
Smart P.2 days
Some how the creatives of BB15 knows that they did a big mistake after signing tejaswi but now they have to cover it Both of them teja and kk wasted two persons chance to get into the house
Sadaf R.2 days
All the best Teja ❤️❤️❤️ for your future
Aarzoo K.2 days
After they launch Nagin on bb15 ...I got to know .y Salman was supporting whole season .teja ..it was all planned .n paid by ekta Kapoor..
Linus G.3 days
Whole season she was only behind karan.. she didn't deserve to win
Hamima H.3 days
🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
Rina T.3 days
Teja❤️
Yapi P.3 days
🤮
Rashid B.3 days
One of the most hated contestant of BB.
निधि अ.3 days
Come up with more useful stuffs. We all have seen her knowledge in the show .
Sunil S.4 days
chutyaa show
An A.4 days
Sympathy card