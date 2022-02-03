back

The Story Of Tejasswi Prakash

Did you know the Bigg Boss 15 winner is also an engineer? This is how Tejasswi Prakash became an actor...

03/02/2022 10:42 AMupdated: 03/02/2022 11:54 PM
72 comments

  • Farooqui N.
    a day

    This is how big boss became actor

  • Sanju T.
    a day

    Karan kundra nhi Pratik hei second runner up,,, fake winner hei teja, she is the more irritating & over confident person.

  • Payal D.
    a day

    Wrost winner of Bb

  • Vandana B.
    a day

    Most irritating fake brainless bevkoof badtamiz third class cheap mentality person

  • Chamari N.
    2 days

    I like her. Shez pretty I don't know why thrz so much hate for her.

  • Debasis B.
    2 days

    https://youtu.be/_D1QU3lAsIc

  • Geetu T.
    2 days

    Mental

  • Monika K.
    2 days

    2nd runner up pratik Sahajpal tha not K. kundra 😂

  • Rajinder G.
    2 days

    Not deserving

  • Smart P.
    2 days

    Some how the creatives of BB15 knows that they did a big mistake after signing tejaswi but now they have to cover it Both of them teja and kk wasted two persons chance to get into the house

  • Sadaf R.
    2 days

    All the best Teja ❤️❤️❤️ for your future

  • Aarzoo K.
    2 days

    After they launch Nagin on bb15 ...I got to know .y Salman was supporting whole season .teja ..it was all planned .n paid by ekta Kapoor..

  • Linus G.
    3 days

    Whole season she was only behind karan.. she didn't deserve to win

  • Hamima H.
    3 days

    🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

  • Rina T.
    3 days

    Teja❤️

  • Yapi P.
    3 days

    🤮

  • Rashid B.
    3 days

    One of the most hated contestant of BB.

  • निधि अ.
    3 days

    Come up with more useful stuffs. We all have seen her knowledge in the show .

  • Sunil S.
    4 days

    chutyaa show

  • An A.
    4 days

    Sympathy card

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

