The Tale Of Indian Women And Long Hair
77 comments
Ajai14 hours
It's called Culture.
Prashant T.18 hours
If you try to play with the nature..... are you going to discuss cutting Male Lions Hair ? Beauty is natural..... Now come to humans.... can you change skin color? You can alter things little which is under your control...... think on it
Basanthi P.a day
Chopped my hair short one of the best things I ever did
Soumili D.a day
My dad told me to get short hair cut but my mom was against it🥺
Sumit D.a day
And to kalki look into urself.. so please don't give a fucking sentence here.
Sumit D.a day
No one force keeping lady to keep long hair but ya really when it flaunts in drizzling blowing air it's really feel good.
Sneha M.a day
We must stop obsessing and overemphasising over long hair, there are women who are dealing with different kind of alopecia and other hair/heath related issues who need not to be left feeling unworthy of their beauty.
Mayank T.a day
Abee tu dekh na kya solid comparisons dikhaye hn 👻
Mayank T.a day
🤣🤣😛
Sakshi S.a day
this the last thing left to symbolise whether women are oppressed or not. Seriously!? 🙄😠
Saroj K.2 days
Seemi Seemi Sachi Mere Beauty😍😍❤❤ Very Very Nice👍👍👍👍👍............
D B.2 days
Wth, z it an issue😂?? I have so many frnds who has short hair.. I didn't find any discrimination with them.. rather they r more chilled ... Long hair or short hair of women, that's their personal choice... If u can't find beauty in different fashion 👉 It's like closing ur eyes and say the whole world is dark😂😂😂
Himani J.2 days
Kuch aur bacha nahi hai kya!!!
Newa S.2 days
Respect women not just their hair and comparing it with rivers and clouds or wotever 😂😂🤣🤣
Rishikhant2 days
Its all about personal preference. Throughout the world most women have longer hair than men.
Vibhakar S.2 days
If They are beautiful why to cut
Saheli C.2 days
Total bullshit almost every girl love long hair why such a petty issue is given a feminism sugar coating just to get views
Pooja R.2 days
Brut you truly are sick .. these aren't issues of India.. so what Indian women is there choice..you must check how the hell all women in world keep their hair.. You must stop pretending that you actually care about any of this things...
Souvik B.2 days
Absolute bullshit. Most women around the world have longer hair. And most love it. Stop your bullshit
Pooja S.2 days
Chu ki China ..Gadhi k bal ..Untani ki chal ..Kaue ki kaw..Bho bho ki boli.lomdi si chalu ...Mamu dikhne wali Mami...En awaguno k Bina har nari Sundar .