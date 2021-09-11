back
The Teen Who Breaks Stereotypes With Self-Portraits
He has no fancy equipment, but 17-year-old Sriram takes Vogue-worthy self-portraits. And there's a story behind it...
11/09/2021 1:27 PM
120 comments
Prateek P.14 hours
❤❤
Prateek P.14 hours
I knew it you could killed it from I first time when I just saw you I felt like fell with your picture and your skin color it gave more consistent confident
Meenu B.2 days
I like the guys guts! Great going….
Shabnam L.2 days
❤❤❤
Nagarajan G.2 days
I had the same issue has him btw I study in a hostel but it was way worse than day scholars when I came home my family members where blaming me for my behaviour even when I said that the reason my I changed a lot but it was more worse saying to my parents I thought they understood me but I was hated by my family members and made fun in front of my relatives about how I was behaving after coming home. I felt that I need change my character for them so that I can be a good daughter and also be accepted (even my own family treats me different for my dark skintone) that they were telling me to be and honestly I thought I would have some support from my parents but nothing changed it has been two years and I am depressed and have no self confidence that I had during my hostel days.
Sunitha N.3 days
Awesome sriram...way to go..Go break all those stereotypes ..You are a trend setter !!
Kavitha N.3 days
Hey great going man...👍very Inspiring, keep going and the world will come with you...👏👏
Reshmi R.3 days
You know what boy, I’m going to follow you right away. Thank you for sharing your story with us and best wishes to you for all your future endeavours. Great going 👍
Serena S.3 days
Great
Mousumi D.6 days
iskay reel may comment kiya tha ..isnay reply bhi kiya tha 😂😁😀
Andome M.15/09/2021 15:09
tum
Munindro L.15/09/2021 11:39
Wonderful 👏👏
Leena S.14/09/2021 08:01
Good maa be what you are, I felt happy viewing you, you are such a charm you have stole our heart ❤️ maa, God bless you for being yourself 👍
Deeya G.14/09/2021 07:38
This is call beauty and yeah am also dark so that doesn't mean that am not good looking.He and I have experienced same thing in everywhere for this skin color. But I know black is power, gorgeous, and dominant color. That's why all black, dark skin color people are gorgeous. Yes it's all fault of those skin bleaching products and most of the TV commercial that support those skin lighting products. We indians have beautiful skin color. 😔
Anustha K.14/09/2021 07:30
He's so good looking.
Keerti D.14/09/2021 00:39
Your english far better than Junior Shah's
Hamakara H.13/09/2021 19:54
love it!
Rajesh S.13/09/2021 19:25
Hi
Karthikeyan M.13/09/2021 18:20
Inspiring
Tamanna U.13/09/2021 17:03
Sriram so proud of you . Keep going 😊👍🏻