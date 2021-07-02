back
The Tour Guide Whose Dance Went Viral
He never received formal training in any dance form. But when this tour guide showed his moves to Canadian tourists, people couldn’t help appreciating his talent.
02/07/2021 1:27 PM
- 61.2K
- 1.3K
- 25
20 comments
Fahad K.4 hours
karlega aisa dance 🤷♂️🤔🤣👆
Chayan M.5 hours
Amazing talent 🌹
Jagadish G.7 hours
Hats off
Divya K.8 hours
He's amazing!!
Jomchi N.8 hours
Wtf
Punam M.9 hours
Excellent
Ben Jackson9 hours
Viji S.10 hours
Brilliant,,magnificent,,super
Alka V.10 hours
Real talent
Shyam W.10 hours
Excellent
Harish D.10 hours
Wow.....every moves reflect his loves towards dance.
Rajesh S.11 hours
Hi
Mukta R.12 hours
True passion never dies...it only takes a back seat for the time being
Baba S.12 hours
தங்கள் மதுரைக் காரர். ஒருவேளை நீங்கள் அறிந்திருக்க கூடுமே
Springdale V.12 hours
Go on Prabu.show the world your talent..
Tamanna U.12 hours
Excellent ! Kudos 👌👌👏👏👏👏
Rishub M.12 hours
❤❤
Pauleen J.12 hours
Love it ❤️
Sudama S.12 hours
Just beautiful ❤️❤️❤️
Brut India18 hours
