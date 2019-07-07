The Trend of Foreign Reaction Channels on YouTube

Why are so many foreign YouTubers suddenly interested in Indian culture? 👀🕵🏽♂️
Sebastian W.07/28/2019 10:22
Jaby Ko koi kuch nahi bolega. Bhai hain vo apna
Rahul R.07/24/2019 05:29
Ban reaction channel in India .
Deepak V.07/23/2019 13:00
fake white reactions for money
Vaishak I.07/19/2019 14:58
views
Al N.07/17/2019 11:20
Because in india the radical Hindutwa goons killing minorities in the name of cow and forcing to chant their gods name
Shiva K.07/17/2019 04:18
neelanti valla aadarana 😛
Biki S.07/16/2019 15:58
600 million indians are now online and half of them asks for bobs and vagene and indians get triggered really quick on the internet. Sometimes I'm embarrassed but still that's what makes us desi 😎
Taj O.07/15/2019 13:51
Subtle Curry Traits material.
Agnelo F.07/14/2019 07:22
Population, Aww of white skin.
Nikki07/13/2019 21:28
There is a channel pardesi which is really genuine
Prince R.07/13/2019 19:22
Bro you are the real super hero
Syed M.07/13/2019 14:25
First place where I'm seeing sane comments lol
Rohit H.07/13/2019 08:38
They are not, they are interested in the views they get. Think about it.
Lingaraj S.07/13/2019 06:57
And You Brut doesn't have any other news to publish. Shut your shop. People are way smarter than you bunch of jackasses.
Neeraj N.07/12/2019 16:51
To get more views obviously they know Indians spend alot off time on the internet😅
Prahladan P.07/12/2019 15:21
പ്രഹ്ളാദൻ
Madhu R.07/12/2019 08:14
Okkkkk gud information👌👌👌👌
Azziz S.07/12/2019 05:49
Because they know what we are as a laughing stock ..
Kashif H.07/11/2019 22:10
pese ka chakkar
Nipun K.07/11/2019 22:09
what's the complaint exactly? they get to learn our culture, we gain international exposure, they gain views. it's a win-win situation. I really dont see what the debate is here.