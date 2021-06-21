back

The Truth About Kabir Bedi

Kabir Bedi speaks to Brut about his life, loves and his autobiography, Stories I Must Tell.

21/06/2021 3:57 PM
  • 23.4K
  • 5

And even more

  1. 8:29

    The Truth About Kabir Bedi

  2. 2:49

    Turning Cigarette Butts Into Teddy Bears

  3. 6:28

    When Taapsee Took On Comedians

  4. 6:17

    India’s 10 Most Successful IITians

  5. 2:23

    Risky Rescue Caught On Camera

  6. 2:23

    Meet The 11-Year-Old Yoga Teacher

4 comments

  • Dheeraj K.
    2 hours

    Is he talking or roaring slowly?

  • Naaz A.
    2 hours

    Versatile actor..

  • Gautam B.
    4 hours

    New generation, don't know about,Kabir Bedi.slute u sir.

  • Brut India
    6 hours

    Bedi spoke about his Punjabi heritage here: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/comment/freda-baba-and-my-roots-264004