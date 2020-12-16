back

The Turbanator Scaling New Heights

His path to success hasn’t been easy, sometimes laced with controversy, but he always gives back just as good as he gets. Thanks to BollywoodHungama.com for the footage.

16/12/2020 5:32 PMupdated: 16/12/2020 5:34 PM
  • 282.2K
  • 103

85 comments

  • Rupinder K.
    19 hours

    May God bless him 🙏 He is a real hero. Shining Turbanator

  • Daljeet S.
    20 hours

    🙏🙏🙏🙏❤❤❤❤❤❤🙏🙏🙏👏👏👏👏👏

  • Navneet K.
    a day

    Dil- jeet.. winner of hearts. REAL PUNJABI # SUPPORT FARMERS PROTEST 🚜

  • Sunny K.
    a day

    Good man and actor

  • Pooja K.
    a day

    ❤️❤️❤️

  • G.K. W.
    2 days

    Diljisingh ji maiy bhi aaapka fan hu pradhan mantriji ne koi galat faisala nahi liya hai aap vishvas rakhe please aap ke jaiso ki desh ko jarurat hai

  • Deepak C.
    2 days

    Brut India only showcase events thats anti-system.Never seen any thing positive about India,from them. Sad

  • Shreya B.
    3 days

    :p

  • ਹਰਿੰਦਰ ਸ.
    3 days

    👍

  • Utkarsh S.
    3 days

    Anubhav

  • Sudakshina B.
    3 days

    Yes. He is really sweet. His candidness is his charm.

  • Aseem D.
    3 days

    DilJeet is an all-rounder in Bollywood as well as in Punjabi movies

  • Anna J.
    3 days

    A true Sardar with a heart of gold 😍👌🏼❤️

  • Gursewak V.
    3 days

    💯❤

  • Veer P.
    3 days

    Best person

  • Loryanna E.
    4 days

    may the Lord Bless you and keep you.😊 !

  • Preet K.
    4 days

    BRUT INDIA THANK YOU for doing this show on DILJIT DOSANJH He is a very dedicated singer and a good human being Besides - being highly appreciated and popular among youth and punjabi’s in India and Abroad I have seen people are killing to get tickets for his shows 👏👏👏👏 He doesn’t need paid media services for his popularity He is his OWN MENTOR 👍🙏🏻

  • Malkeet S.
    4 days

    Turban star 🌟

  • Anjali L.
    4 days

    One of my Favourite 😻

  • Km J.
    4 days

    he is diljit dosanjh and he is a heart🖤

