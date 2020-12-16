back
The Turbanator Scaling New Heights
His path to success hasn’t been easy, sometimes laced with controversy, but he always gives back just as good as he gets. Thanks to BollywoodHungama.com for the footage.
16/12/2020 5:32 PMupdated: 16/12/2020 5:34 PM
85 comments
Rupinder K.19 hours
May God bless him 🙏 He is a real hero. Shining Turbanator
Daljeet S.20 hours
Navneet K.a day
Dil- jeet.. winner of hearts. REAL PUNJABI # SUPPORT FARMERS PROTEST 🚜
Sunny K.a day
Good man and actor
Pooja K.a day
G.K. W.2 days
Diljisingh ji maiy bhi aaapka fan hu pradhan mantriji ne koi galat faisala nahi liya hai aap vishvas rakhe please aap ke jaiso ki desh ko jarurat hai
Deepak C.2 days
Brut India only showcase events thats anti-system.Never seen any thing positive about India,from them. Sad
Shreya B.3 days
ਹਰਿੰਦਰ ਸ.3 days
Utkarsh S.3 days
Sudakshina B.3 days
Yes. He is really sweet. His candidness is his charm.
Aseem D.3 days
DilJeet is an all-rounder in Bollywood as well as in Punjabi movies
Anna J.3 days
A true Sardar with a heart of gold 😍👌🏼❤️
Gursewak V.3 days
Veer P.3 days
Best person
Loryanna E.4 days
may the Lord Bless you and keep you.😊 !
Preet K.4 days
BRUT INDIA THANK YOU for doing this show on DILJIT DOSANJH He is a very dedicated singer and a good human being Besides - being highly appreciated and popular among youth and punjabi’s in India and Abroad I have seen people are killing to get tickets for his shows 👏👏👏👏 He doesn’t need paid media services for his popularity He is his OWN MENTOR 👍🙏🏻
Malkeet S.4 days
Turban star 🌟
Anjali L.4 days
One of my Favourite 😻
Km J.4 days
he is diljit dosanjh and he is a heart🖤