back

The Unconventional Life Of Neena Gupta

She once made tabloid headlines for her “bold” decisions. She never gave up even when work dried up. As this talented actress turns 62, here’s a look at her life...

04/06/2021 1:48 PMupdated: 04/06/2021 1:50 PM
  • 1.4M
  • 434

And even more

  1. 4:12

    Ariel Serrano, cantante folclore y orgullosamente trans

  2. 3:08

    Un poderoso discurso de graduación pro aborto

  3. 6:59

    La inspiradora historia de esta doctora trans

  4. 4:32

    Los derechos LGBTI en América Latina

  5. 4:49

    #TBT Cómo Lisa Kudrow convirtió el fracaso en éxito

  6. 3:05

    Estos chicos denuncian la masculinidad tóxica

377 comments

  • Tamasha D.
    3 hours

    🙏🙏👏👏👍👍💯

  • Sanjucta R.
    3 hours

    Love you neena gupta ji😍😍

  • सुकेता अ.
    4 hours

    She is lob ❤️ And her song choli k piche is addictive 🥺

  • Keya K.
    5 hours

    Respect..

  • Abhishek G.
    7 hours

    She is the best.

  • Abhishek C.
    8 hours

    That Damm Black spoiled her career

  • Dipali W.
    8 hours

    XOXO 😍😘🥰

  • Manjari S.
    11 hours

    Inspiration for all

  • Hina M.
    13 hours

    Inspiring..

  • Montu B.
    19 hours

    Google Map listing: https://g.co/kgs/5C19uw YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UCVadOkUnKRNbk_anmoO_19Q Facebook page: Facebook Profile; https://www.facebook.com/furniturebuddy.craft Instagram Page : https://www.instagram.com/sofa_repairing_service_provide/?hl=en Website : www.sofarepairindelhi.in

  • Sangeeta D.
    21 hours

    Wow

  • Jyoti B.
    21 hours

    Always an open book. I always liked her acting and her smile

  • Priya I.
    21 hours

    She knows her craft well she is brave women Kudos to her

  • Aakriti K.
    a day

    Very Inspiring

  • Deepali J.
    a day

    I like it

  • Sipra M.
    a day

    Very good...proud of you being a woman and keeping up your talent,..come what may in your lifetime! 👍

  • Chandni S.
    a day

    Ur the best. Happy birthday

  • Neeta P.
    a day

    Muah😘😘😘

  • Nisha G.
    a day

    A brave confident pretty lady

  • Nivedita S.
    a day

    I repect her ♥ se