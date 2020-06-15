back

The Understated Wisdom Of Sushant Singh Rajput

“The biggest lie was… money plus recognition is equal to happiness.” Back in 2016, Sushant Singh Rajput shared his life story with a group of students at IIT Bombay. He was clearly more than just a talented actor. Thank you, Avenues SJMSOM, IIT Bombay, for the footage.

06/15/2020 3:02 PM
  • 16.5m
  • 11.4k

5389 comments

  • Michelle R.
    an hour

    I am really heartbroken & saddened that no one could help you... Such a deep & beautiful soul, a smile so captivating & a really talented actor. Sadly this world is too cruel for beautiful & honest souls.May your soul rest in eternal peace 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼💔

  • Maddy L.
    an hour

    Such a lovely guy yar, i wish if your personality could come out in public in the same manner we would have adored you as hell man. RIp sushant Return If possible

  • Rini E.
    an hour

    He didn't committed suicide, he was forced to suicide or was cold murdered by Rhea Chakraborty and lately her relation with Mahesh Bhatt.. He was threatened earlier by Mahesh Bhatt that his relation with Rhea will make him suicide one day, this was moreover initiated by Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Bhatt family e.i Alia Bhatt and specially Bollywood Don Salman khan and his brothers.. His duplicate keys of the house which was bought in partnership with Rhea Chak was missing the day he died, not only that the so called depression could make a person write a heartbroken note before committing suicide but that wasn't the case as Sushant never committed suicide, evidences are the knot around his neck has only two finger prints on thumb and index of his left hand, which is next to impossible for a person to put a knot around his neck by himself only with those two fingers.. Sushant needs Justice... Fans and audiences please come forward and ask for re-examination of his death..

  • Munmi B.
    2 hours

    We love you Sushant and you are in our heart.May your soul rest in peace.

  • Ayesha H.
    2 hours

    🥺

  • Pooja G.
    2 hours

    😫😫

  • Gracy
    2 hours

    I love you 😞

  • Kin B.
    2 hours

    Poor chap took his life all because he wasn't in Mughal camp of THE KHANS,The BACHANS and THE KAPOORS?🤔😢Jestering and running around trees.😫Should boycott THEM ALL!!

  • Ánkur T.
    2 hours

    https://youtu.be/KcXxbfAUCas

  • Nalini S.
    2 hours

    😭😭😭

  • Leela B.
    2 hours

    Brilliant...Rip Sushant

  • Dorena M.
    2 hours

    Sushant you are a great speaker and talented. This video is really good. A beautiful soul. Jesus said you are the light of this world. If I could have met him and told him about Jesus🍀

  • Pankaj M.
    2 hours

    Miss you bro

  • Kavini D.
    2 hours

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Dennis J.
    2 hours

    RIP beta ...U had great life ahead but U choose ur way😰

  • Rajni B.
    2 hours

    We will never forget you as you are pure soul

  • Ashritha
    2 hours

    Wonderful speech about living....

  • Subhankar C.
    2 hours

    Such a good talented, intelligent, brilliant, brainy Actor we missed..

  • Kamal K.
    2 hours

    It is absolutely wrong myth that money n recognition brings happiness in life.self realisation n satisfaction brings happiness in life.

  • Lavina R.
    3 hours

    Wat a speech .RIP ....