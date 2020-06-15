back
The Understated Wisdom Of Sushant Singh Rajput
“The biggest lie was… money plus recognition is equal to happiness.” Back in 2016, Sushant Singh Rajput shared his life story with a group of students at IIT Bombay. He was clearly more than just a talented actor. Thank you, Avenues SJMSOM, IIT Bombay, for the footage.
06/15/2020 3:02 PM
- 16.5m
- 253.3k
- 11.4k
5389 comments
Michelle R.an hour
I am really heartbroken & saddened that no one could help you... Such a deep & beautiful soul, a smile so captivating & a really talented actor. Sadly this world is too cruel for beautiful & honest souls.May your soul rest in eternal peace 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼💔
Maddy L.an hour
Such a lovely guy yar, i wish if your personality could come out in public in the same manner we would have adored you as hell man. RIp sushant Return If possible
Rini E.an hour
He didn't committed suicide, he was forced to suicide or was cold murdered by Rhea Chakraborty and lately her relation with Mahesh Bhatt.. He was threatened earlier by Mahesh Bhatt that his relation with Rhea will make him suicide one day, this was moreover initiated by Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Bhatt family e.i Alia Bhatt and specially Bollywood Don Salman khan and his brothers.. His duplicate keys of the house which was bought in partnership with Rhea Chak was missing the day he died, not only that the so called depression could make a person write a heartbroken note before committing suicide but that wasn't the case as Sushant never committed suicide, evidences are the knot around his neck has only two finger prints on thumb and index of his left hand, which is next to impossible for a person to put a knot around his neck by himself only with those two fingers.. Sushant needs Justice... Fans and audiences please come forward and ask for re-examination of his death..
Munmi B.2 hours
We love you Sushant and you are in our heart.May your soul rest in peace.
Ayesha H.2 hours
🥺
Pooja G.2 hours
😫😫
Gracy2 hours
I love you 😞
Kin B.2 hours
Poor chap took his life all because he wasn't in Mughal camp of THE KHANS,The BACHANS and THE KAPOORS?🤔😢Jestering and running around trees.😫Should boycott THEM ALL!!
Ánkur T.2 hours
https://youtu.be/KcXxbfAUCas
Nalini S.2 hours
😭😭😭
Leela B.2 hours
Brilliant...Rip Sushant
Dorena M.2 hours
Sushant you are a great speaker and talented. This video is really good. A beautiful soul. Jesus said you are the light of this world. If I could have met him and told him about Jesus🍀
Pankaj M.2 hours
Miss you bro
Kavini D.2 hours
❤️❤️❤️❤️
Dennis J.2 hours
RIP beta ...U had great life ahead but U choose ur way😰
Rajni B.2 hours
We will never forget you as you are pure soul
Ashritha2 hours
Wonderful speech about living....
Subhankar C.2 hours
Such a good talented, intelligent, brilliant, brainy Actor we missed..
Kamal K.2 hours
It is absolutely wrong myth that money n recognition brings happiness in life.self realisation n satisfaction brings happiness in life.
Lavina R.3 hours
Wat a speech .RIP ....