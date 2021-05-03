back

The Vulnerable Side Of Jaideep Ahlawat

Jaideep Ahlawat found fame by playing gruff, serious characters. But did you know that he really wants to play a romantic hero on screen? He opened up to Brut about how he fell in love with acting, his famous FTII batchmates and more...

03/05/2021 1:24 PMupdated: 03/05/2021 1:24 PM
  • 70.5K
  • 25

21 comments

  • Anup S.
    6 hours

    Ek vadiya aaya hai sun... commondo , top notch presence on screen

  • Shyam S.
    8 hours

    Paatal lok was outstanding!

  • Mohammad N.
    9 hours

    Kaint banda jaideep

  • Ajay M.
    9 hours

    Unlike designated or self designated bollywood stars...if we count good and versatile Actors then you are one of them and probably almost top in the list. Really well deserved!! core acting skills and accent👌

  • Meenaxi V.
    9 hours

    He is very talented actor. I like him too..

  • Hemalatha K.
    11 hours

    Amazing screen presence

  • Randell K.
    16 hours

    Proud of you jaideep

  • Rupal G.
    17 hours

  • DrSnigdha D.
    17 hours

    He was also brilliant in Ajeeb Daastaans 🤩

  • Ritika C.
    19 hours

    to many more years of good luck to this guy ☺️☺️☺️ i loveeeee his works

  • Pragna D.
    a day

    You really rock man...👍 Loved to see you in "Paatal lok"..

  • Mustafa C.
    a day

    He is brilliant

  • Rajesh S.
    a day

    Hi ☺️

  • Sunil K.
    a day

    Same story

  • Priyanshi N.
    a day

    Cute hai

  • Nancy L.
    a day

  • Aruna J.
    a day

    Yes, I agree, Irfan Khan is favorite, always such a delight to watch him on the big screen. Nice interview

  • Kanthu P.
    a day

    From the heart he speaks. So good to feel....

  • Shreem B.
    a day

  • Amit G.
    a day

    One of the best dialogues from Pataal lok- तेरा फूफा पेहला ऐ सस्पेंड होया हांडे है😂

