The Vulnerable Side Of Jaideep Ahlawat
Jaideep Ahlawat found fame by playing gruff, serious characters. But did you know that he really wants to play a romantic hero on screen? He opened up to Brut about how he fell in love with acting, his famous FTII batchmates and more...
03/05/2021 1:24 PMupdated: 03/05/2021 1:24 PM
- 70.5K
- 768
- 25
21 comments
Anup S.6 hours
Ek vadiya aaya hai sun... commondo , top notch presence on screen
Shyam S.8 hours
Paatal lok was outstanding!
Mohammad N.9 hours
Kaint banda jaideep
Ajay M.9 hours
Unlike designated or self designated bollywood stars...if we count good and versatile Actors then you are one of them and probably almost top in the list. Really well deserved!! core acting skills and accent👌
Meenaxi V.9 hours
He is very talented actor. I like him too..
Hemalatha K.11 hours
Amazing screen presence
Randell K.16 hours
Proud of you jaideep
Rupal G.17 hours
DrSnigdha D.17 hours
He was also brilliant in Ajeeb Daastaans 🤩
Ritika C.19 hours
to many more years of good luck to this guy ☺️☺️☺️ i loveeeee his works
Pragna D.a day
You really rock man...👍 Loved to see you in "Paatal lok"..
Mustafa C.a day
He is brilliant
Rajesh S.a day
Hi ☺️
Sunil K.a day
Same story
Priyanshi N.a day
Cute hai
Nancy L.a day
Aruna J.a day
Yes, I agree, Irfan Khan is favorite, always such a delight to watch him on the big screen. Nice interview
Kanthu P.a day
From the heart he speaks. So good to feel....
Shreem B.a day
Amit G.a day
One of the best dialogues from Pataal lok- तेरा फूफा पेहला ऐ सस्पेंड होया हांडे है😂