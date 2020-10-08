back

The Women Who Made SRK What He Is

“I don't spend time in the company of men.” Shah Rukh Khan on how women have shaped his life...

08/10/2020 1:27 PM
  • 367.1K
  • 352

And even more

  1. 4:01

    The Women Who Made SRK What He Is

  2. 4:20

    Smriti Irani and Karan Johar On Media

  3. 1:41

    Who Is The PM Waving At?

  4. 3:05

    Dancer Ballets His Way To Prestigious Dance School

  5. 3:44

    Actor Arjun Mathur's Slice Of Heaven

  6. 6:38

    Meet Eshna Kutty: The Hula Hoop Girl

242 comments

  • Shyam S.
    an hour

    Joker 😂🤣

  • Bibliophile M.
    2 hours

    Love and respect to what he said, but then he should've spoken about gender discrimination in Bollywood too, and he should've done it way way before. Actors like him are powerful members of Bollywood film industry, famous all over the world and stuff. Can do so much.

  • Veronica H.
    2 hours

    what a gentleman shahrukh is

  • Archana G.
    2 hours

    He is witty. ❤️

  • Hashim A.
    2 hours

    Didn't spend more time with men's company, still one of the greatest gentleman and human being.

  • Sushil K.
    2 hours

    Used his words very carefully, thats why he is what he is, love for shahrukh will never be fade, respect....

  • Apurva C.
    2 hours

    no wonder. So charming

  • Meena M.
    2 hours

    One question Shah rukh khan... Why didnt you open your mouth for SSR... Where were you? Being a outsider in film industry , you didnt support him , insulted him everytime ... You forgot your days , you have become money minded ... You can buy any award , seriously you should stop acting , nothing is there in you , the same old things , allow the youngsters to nurture, support the outsiders , encourage them , there are good actors outside waiting for their entry, everything doesn't goes on looks , skin , handsome, etc etc...

  • Hassnain H.
    2 hours

    Words. Given your influence in the industry, better do something worthwhile and effective to give those women the place they deserve.

  • Rita F.
    3 hours

    Love you Sharukh, you always take my❤

  • Shaira R.
    3 hours

    well spoke and humble ♥️

  • Vipin G.
    3 hours

    Why these actors speak like this when they get older, I support equality and not fake feminism, role of men and women is equal in the society. Nature has given specific roles to both the genders. Be careful what you are imparting to your future generations. Fake feminism is a poison.

  • Ferds F.
    3 hours

    i think speak like sushant

  • Tanvi M.
    3 hours

    And you have to be a drug dealer 😜😜😜

  • Koparies W.
    4 hours

    Just a false hope. It's a man's world. Rather women should strive to achieve excellence in their feminity. Such misleading ideas create more rooms for some to become a LGBTQ.

  • Abdullah S.
    4 hours

    ♥️

  • Nainika P.
    4 hours

    legend

  • Shubhi J.
    4 hours

    Well I am nearly not there where he is or the actresses that he work with nor do I have any desire to be, But by not rising their voices against prejudice and making people realize what they are doing wrong by all their sexist feelings, I am sorry but I don't consider such people the strengths.

  • Sandeep M.
    4 hours

    Sometimes one wonders if he is an actor or a fuckin politician. Obviously he is lying about whatever he really feels inside. He just wants to show the world that he is a nice guy. Even his real life is an act, how sad.

  • Wahidullah A.
    5 hours

    He is a real-life superstar. He is an intellectual. This conversation was not scripted. He speaks so wisely. He knows what he is talking about and he always make sense. He can talk on any subject for hours. Hats off to this genius.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.