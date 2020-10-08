The Women Who Made SRK What He Is
Shyam S.an hour
Joker 😂🤣
Bibliophile M.2 hours
Love and respect to what he said, but then he should've spoken about gender discrimination in Bollywood too, and he should've done it way way before. Actors like him are powerful members of Bollywood film industry, famous all over the world and stuff. Can do so much.
Veronica H.2 hours
what a gentleman shahrukh is
Archana G.2 hours
He is witty. ❤️
Hashim A.2 hours
Didn't spend more time with men's company, still one of the greatest gentleman and human being.
Sushil K.2 hours
Used his words very carefully, thats why he is what he is, love for shahrukh will never be fade, respect....
Apurva C.2 hours
no wonder. So charming
Meena M.2 hours
One question Shah rukh khan... Why didnt you open your mouth for SSR... Where were you? Being a outsider in film industry , you didnt support him , insulted him everytime ... You forgot your days , you have become money minded ... You can buy any award , seriously you should stop acting , nothing is there in you , the same old things , allow the youngsters to nurture, support the outsiders , encourage them , there are good actors outside waiting for their entry, everything doesn't goes on looks , skin , handsome, etc etc...
Hassnain H.2 hours
Words. Given your influence in the industry, better do something worthwhile and effective to give those women the place they deserve.
Rita F.3 hours
Love you Sharukh, you always take my❤
Shaira R.3 hours
well spoke and humble ♥️
Vipin G.3 hours
Why these actors speak like this when they get older, I support equality and not fake feminism, role of men and women is equal in the society. Nature has given specific roles to both the genders. Be careful what you are imparting to your future generations. Fake feminism is a poison.
Ferds F.3 hours
i think speak like sushant
Tanvi M.3 hours
And you have to be a drug dealer 😜😜😜
Koparies W.4 hours
Just a false hope. It's a man's world. Rather women should strive to achieve excellence in their feminity. Such misleading ideas create more rooms for some to become a LGBTQ.
Abdullah S.4 hours
♥️
Nainika P.4 hours
legend
Shubhi J.4 hours
Well I am nearly not there where he is or the actresses that he work with nor do I have any desire to be, But by not rising their voices against prejudice and making people realize what they are doing wrong by all their sexist feelings, I am sorry but I don't consider such people the strengths.
Sandeep M.4 hours
Sometimes one wonders if he is an actor or a fuckin politician. Obviously he is lying about whatever he really feels inside. He just wants to show the world that he is a nice guy. Even his real life is an act, how sad.
Wahidullah A.5 hours
He is a real-life superstar. He is an intellectual. This conversation was not scripted. He speaks so wisely. He knows what he is talking about and he always make sense. He can talk on any subject for hours. Hats off to this genius.