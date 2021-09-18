back
These Artworks Gave Mumbai's Mahim District A New Colour
Here's how parts of Asia's second largest slum and the heart of Mumbai are now home to some of the coolest art. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
18/09/2021 4:27 AM
Jayraj F.2 days
Bravo 🔥🔥 Munir Bukhari bhai for your canvas ❤️❤️❤️
Munir B.3 days
🙏❤️🙏
Anant E.3 days
Love it but why are the Teachers are missing?
Vikram K.3 days
महान कार्य asian paints Thanks
Mohammed M.4 days
Congratulations Great initiation Happy and healthy day
Tanushree P.4 days
Awesome 👌👌👌
Jitul R.4 days
If dharavi is the second asia's largest slum, what's first?
Pooja A.4 days
Congratulations Munir bhai
Hemangini V.4 days
Well done
Dass B.4 days
आपने यह किया बहुत-बहुत बढ़िया पर एक बात हम भी कहना चाहते हैं इसमें आपने मीडिया कर्मियों का नहीं लिया जिन्होंने इन सब को दिखाया आप लोगों तक पहुंचाया कृपया करके मीडिया कर्मियों को भी ले लीजिएगा मैं एक फोटोग्राफर के नाते बता रहा हूं मैंने भी काफी फोटो शूट किए मुझे खुद रोना आ गया था फोटो क्लिक करते समय आप मेरी एफबी पर फोटो मेरे देख सकते हैं कृपया करके फोटोजर्नलिस्ट साथियों को भी दिखाने की कृपा करें निवेदन है मर्जी आपकी अर्जी हमारी
Amaravila B.4 days
ഏറ്റവും കച്ചറ ആളുകൾ ഉള്ള സ്ഥലം ആണ്, ധാരാവി, മുമ്പ്ര, ഒക്കെ
Joshua J.4 days
Gud initiative to cover the slums with painting but the poverty remains same
Rahmathali G.5 days
Great
Sayak S.5 days
cheap rent
Ghosh A.5 days
Great initiative.
Saleha B.5 days
Great
Jit T.5 days
🤘
Navneet S.5 days
Bhut khoob eai chije b bhut achi lgti h
MD J.5 days
Jo paise international walo ko laane pe lage woh gaarebi haatane ke koshish Nh kiya gya waah KY logic h I m not disrespecting the artist but jitn paise laage unme he sahe slum areas ke help hojte
अमर आ.5 days
Amazing👍💐