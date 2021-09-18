back

These Artworks Gave Mumbai's Mahim District A New Colour

Here's how parts of Asia's second largest slum and the heart of Mumbai are now home to some of the coolest art. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

18/09/2021 4:27 AM
  • 1.1M
  • 79

Changing India

49 comments

  • Jayraj F.
    2 days

    Bravo 🔥🔥 Munir Bukhari bhai for your canvas ❤️❤️❤️

  • Munir B.
    3 days

    🙏❤️🙏

  • Anant E.
    3 days

    Love it but why are the Teachers are missing?

  • Vikram K.
    3 days

    महान कार्य asian paints Thanks

  • Mohammed M.
    4 days

    Congratulations Great initiation Happy and healthy day

  • Tanushree P.
    4 days

    Awesome 👌👌👌

  • Jitul R.
    4 days

    If dharavi is the second asia's largest slum, what's first?

  • Pooja A.
    4 days

    Congratulations Munir bhai

  • Hemangini V.
    4 days

    Well done

  • Dass B.
    4 days

    आपने यह किया बहुत-बहुत बढ़िया पर एक बात हम भी कहना चाहते हैं इसमें आपने मीडिया कर्मियों का नहीं लिया जिन्होंने इन सब को दिखाया आप लोगों तक पहुंचाया कृपया करके मीडिया कर्मियों को भी ले लीजिएगा मैं एक फोटोग्राफर के नाते बता रहा हूं मैंने भी काफी फोटो शूट किए मुझे खुद रोना आ गया था फोटो क्लिक करते समय आप मेरी एफबी पर फोटो मेरे देख सकते हैं कृपया करके फोटोजर्नलिस्ट साथियों को भी दिखाने की कृपा करें निवेदन है मर्जी आपकी अर्जी हमारी

  • Amaravila B.
    4 days

    ഏറ്റവും കച്ചറ ആളുകൾ ഉള്ള സ്ഥലം ആണ്, ധാരാവി, മുമ്പ്ര, ഒക്കെ

  • Joshua J.
    4 days

    Gud initiative to cover the slums with painting but the poverty remains same

  • Rahmathali G.
    5 days

    Great

  • Sayak S.
    5 days

    cheap rent

  • Ghosh A.
    5 days

    Great initiative.

  • Saleha B.
    5 days

    Great

  • Jit T.
    5 days

    🤘

  • Navneet S.
    5 days

    Bhut khoob eai chije b bhut achi lgti h

  • MD J.
    5 days

    Jo paise international walo ko laane pe lage woh gaarebi haatane ke koshish Nh kiya gya waah KY logic h I m not disrespecting the artist but jitn paise laage unme he sahe slum areas ke help hojte

  • अमर आ.
    5 days

    Amazing👍💐