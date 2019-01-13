These "aunties" are stirring things up on YouTube

These Indian home chefs stars prove that internet stardom isn't just for youngsters. 🍲📲🌟
58 comments
Dolly K.02/09/2019 03:55
Nisha Mam is simply process making food an nice chief
Kamini I.02/08/2019 20:33
What was the purpose of this video. Apart from very awkward usage of words like aunties, middle aged women, it ended too abruptly.
Bhavika J.02/08/2019 16:12
Nisha Madhulika ji really great n simple.😃🙌🙌
Satwik S.02/07/2019 12:00
tu b eiya kar...
DrSwapnali S.02/05/2019 05:31
Nisha Madhulika ji❣💝
Dattatreya S.02/04/2019 14:16
My favorite Nisha Madhulika Aunty
Aakansha S.02/04/2019 09:13
Nisha madhulika is simply awesome 👏🏼
Vijay K.02/04/2019 04:18
आंटीज नही मम्मीज..........अंडरस्टैंड......एंड निशा जी स इस्पेश्यालिटी इन वेगन फूड
Mithlesh S.01/31/2019 18:32
Nice
Gopal G.01/31/2019 17:09
Am also follow Nisha madhulika she is nice chef
Shweta J.01/31/2019 16:18
Misha mam👍
Supriya M.01/31/2019 15:22
Nisha mam my favourite
Mahima A.01/31/2019 12:53
suggest this to your mom!
Pretty H.01/30/2019 04:56
nice
Navya S.01/28/2019 05:49
Why u called them Aunties U can call them Indian Divas or chef.
Geetanjali G.01/27/2019 09:13
Nisha madulika aunty😂
Rahul S.01/19/2019 16:02
Fan of Nisha Madhulika ji's way of talking... Its more like a teacher!! Tried so many recipes of her. Love you Ma'am !!
Brut India01/18/2019 17:14
Is Narayana Reddy the male equivalent of the "YouTube aunty"?
Sharon M.01/17/2019 05:58
Aunties..have sum respect..
Nupur B.01/15/2019 12:36
our favourite is here😂