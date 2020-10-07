back

These Indian Celebs Embraced Getting Old

Are celebrities finally admitting their age? 👨‍🦳️

06/24/2020 3:57 PMupdated: 06/25/2020 7:46 AM
  • 204.1k
  • 522

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. 9:01

    Why Jamie Lever Couldn't Stay Away From Comedy

  2. 4:47

    Kareena, Sara And Relationships

  3. 7:45

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Kartik Aaryan

  4. 2:11

    3 TikTok Bloopers To Brighten Your Day

  5. 3:02

    Comedian Vir Das On Fair & Lovely

  6. 7:16

    Jagdeep, The Humorist With Depth

Arte - il est temps

479 comments

  • Vaishali C.
    5 days

    Kamina

  • Pinky D.
    07/10/2020 20:11

    Pura ka pura bandar sale

  • Allyson H.
    07/04/2020 19:23

    You guys are just ordinary people and we should treat you all like that ... Just a bunch of fakes 😞😡

  • Saailesh K.
    07/03/2020 16:51

    Only aksay looks lit

  • Angeline R.
    07/02/2020 15:31

    Chup be chutiye

  • Maria R.
    07/02/2020 11:42

    Blood-y Nepotist

  • Sam G.
    07/02/2020 11:33

    Joker

  • Anand D.
    06/30/2020 15:45

    Kunt johar

  • Feroz A.
    06/30/2020 15:34

    Hegda

  • Radha S.
    06/30/2020 12:23

    Please stop showing that karan joker's face really irritating

  • Vijaya L.
    06/30/2020 11:29

    Kutta no 2,1 tuo salmaan he

  • आवारा ह.
    06/30/2020 08:25

    Everyone ages. Ye kaun special lag k gaye kya 🤔

  • Sarkiri R.
    06/30/2020 07:35

    COCONUT FACE

  • Fahim I.
    06/29/2020 23:33

    Half biryani

  • Hari K.
    06/29/2020 19:47

    Yaar this is really old atleast my dad mom nvr dy and nor me soo bhai stop yae safaed kaala bhai yae bhi normal ..lucy to have even thiss🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Chetna S.
    06/29/2020 15:37

    Hijda kahi ka

  • Bikash M.
    06/29/2020 10:34

    Karan nahi Kiran Johar tu HIJDA lag raha hai😂😂

  • Ritu J.
    06/29/2020 09:19

    🤮🤮🤮🤮

  • Lovely A.
    06/28/2020 20:10

    Teri maa vusuda mc hijida sala

  • Vish M.
    06/28/2020 18:47

    Boycott