These Indian Celebs Embraced Getting Old

Why Jamie Lever Couldn't Stay Away From Comedy
Kareena, Sara And Relationships
Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Kartik Aaryan
3 TikTok Bloopers To Brighten Your Day
Comedian Vir Das On Fair & Lovely
Jagdeep, The Humorist With Depth
Kamina
Pura ka pura bandar sale
You guys are just ordinary people and we should treat you all like that ...
Just a bunch of fakes 😞😡
Only aksay looks lit
Chup be chutiye
Blood-y Nepotist
Joker
Kunt johar
Hegda
Please stop showing that karan joker's face really irritating
Kutta no 2,1 tuo salmaan he
Everyone ages. Ye kaun special lag k gaye kya 🤔
COCONUT FACE
Half biryani
Yaar this is really old atleast my dad mom nvr dy and nor me soo bhai stop yae safaed kaala bhai yae bhi normal ..lucy to have even thiss🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Hijda kahi ka
Karan nahi Kiran Johar tu HIJDA lag raha hai😂😂
🤮🤮🤮🤮
Teri maa vusuda mc hijida sala
Boycott
479 comments
Vaishali C.5 days
Kamina
Pinky D.07/10/2020 20:11
Pura ka pura bandar sale
Allyson H.07/04/2020 19:23
You guys are just ordinary people and we should treat you all like that ... Just a bunch of fakes 😞😡
Saailesh K.07/03/2020 16:51
Only aksay looks lit
Angeline R.07/02/2020 15:31
Chup be chutiye
Maria R.07/02/2020 11:42
Blood-y Nepotist
Sam G.07/02/2020 11:33
Joker
Anand D.06/30/2020 15:45
Kunt johar
Feroz A.06/30/2020 15:34
Hegda
Radha S.06/30/2020 12:23
Please stop showing that karan joker's face really irritating
Vijaya L.06/30/2020 11:29
Kutta no 2,1 tuo salmaan he
आवारा ह.06/30/2020 08:25
Everyone ages. Ye kaun special lag k gaye kya 🤔
Sarkiri R.06/30/2020 07:35
COCONUT FACE
Fahim I.06/29/2020 23:33
Half biryani
Hari K.06/29/2020 19:47
Yaar this is really old atleast my dad mom nvr dy and nor me soo bhai stop yae safaed kaala bhai yae bhi normal ..lucy to have even thiss🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Chetna S.06/29/2020 15:37
Hijda kahi ka
Bikash M.06/29/2020 10:34
Karan nahi Kiran Johar tu HIJDA lag raha hai😂😂
Ritu J.06/29/2020 09:19
🤮🤮🤮🤮
Lovely A.06/28/2020 20:10
Teri maa vusuda mc hijida sala
Vish M.06/28/2020 18:47
Boycott