Things You Didn’t Know About Jackie Shroff
The accidental hero who went bankrupt at the peak of his career only to strike back with a flurry of memorable roles… he turns 64 today. Who is he?
01/02/2021 5:27 PM
- 1.6M
- 17.9K
- 356
256 comments
Samira B.2 days
I luv him 😘
Deepak S.2 days
Love u jaggu dada gbu ❤️
Ajay M.3 days
He is hero ....his son is zero ...
Nas S.4 days
Pure soul ❣️
Nas S.4 days
wow
Syed M.5 days
Jackie Shroff a good actor and human being
Md A.6 days
Gardish one of best film of jaggu Dada n sir amrish..
Abhoy B.6 days
Kya bolega body!aisa bindass acting koi karleko nahi sakega bole to ekdum jakhaas!sala itna bakwaas is duniye mein hai ki sab sala jhand hai !lekin jackie Dada ekdum phaadu hai sabki watt lagata hai!ek baar milne ko mangta hai bapu
Toasin C.6 days
Sab Ka kaam hai laganey Ka lagao 😪
Mahen Y.6 days
Kumar Sankhe. . Asgar Hussain Hemant Bhat
Dan C.7 days
I was 8 years old when Hero was released and then I was smitten by this stylish stud with a melting heart
Pratik S.7 days
bhai legend
Sayid A.10/02/2021 14:30
https://youtu.be/K-p7oAiAQKk
Ayush S.10/02/2021 12:08
Mauschigaand.
Vicky V.10/02/2021 09:09
Jackie Shroff is such a nice person. He gives respect to everyone. So kind and down to earth.
Pratap P.09/02/2021 13:38
Real hero he is
Darrel A.09/02/2021 10:24
Past old Bollywood he was best
Taher J.09/02/2021 03:03
https://youtu.be/ymaAfxebC_g
Muhammad A.09/02/2021 02:49
That's life for you. Amazing determination & feel to help others is superb
Rahul C.08/02/2021 17:07
🔥