This 8-year-old is a YouTube cooking star
Nihal Raj, aka "Little Chef Kicha", might be India's youngest celebrity chef. He even showed Ellen DeGeneres how to stir up some some puttu. 🍲📺
01/06/2019 4:01 PMupdated: 06/06/2019 11:19 AM
Veeru T.01/30/2019 20:51
Good
Mukund R.01/29/2019 12:26
Now I wanna eat puttu
Charu S.01/28/2019 16:55
He started when he was 1 year older to Pashmin 😱ii
Prathyusha P.01/28/2019 11:52
so like you when you were a kid. Only he’s more talented 😜
Khushboo K.01/27/2019 14:19
Excellent.
Hrishikesh S.01/25/2019 16:11
Inspired?
Anoop S.01/25/2019 11:43
pillere nokkde... itoke knomboza namloke pidich kenattil idan tonune😂😂😂
Parag D.01/24/2019 19:49
..
Heera B.01/24/2019 14:06
youtube se bahar aake main kitchen mah aao baccha....the world is bigger..
Geethu G.01/23/2019 05:50
superrrrrrrrrr
Adhèén A.01/21/2019 09:14
Even at this age...oru kunthom undakkan ariyilla... 😁😁😂😂
Ayesha M.01/20/2019 16:48
wyd
Deepa M.01/20/2019 16:28
Superrrrrrrrrrrrrr
Santosh G.01/18/2019 11:21
Wow that amazing, kudos to his parents for the support
Shraddha M.01/16/2019 14:43
Superb
DrPragya S.01/15/2019 17:10
for viaan
Tanmoy G.01/15/2019 15:06
,
Lenic A.01/15/2019 13:34
why can't kids stick to normal kids stuff these days. Is this evolution 🤣
Rinu E.01/14/2019 18:05
And he is a malayalee!
Aakarshitha S.01/14/2019 15:20
dekho