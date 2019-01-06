back

This 8-year-old is a YouTube cooking star

Nihal Raj, aka "Little Chef Kicha", might be India's youngest celebrity chef. He even showed Ellen DeGeneres how to stir up some some puttu. 🍲📺

01/06/2019 4:01 PMupdated: 06/06/2019 11:19 AM
82 comments

  • Veeru T.
    01/30/2019 20:51

    Good

  • Mukund R.
    01/29/2019 12:26

    Now I wanna eat puttu

  • Charu S.
    01/28/2019 16:55

    He started when he was 1 year older to Pashmin 😱ii

  • Prathyusha P.
    01/28/2019 11:52

    so like you when you were a kid. Only he’s more talented 😜

  • Khushboo K.
    01/27/2019 14:19

    Excellent.

  • Hrishikesh S.
    01/25/2019 16:11

    Inspired?

  • Anoop S.
    01/25/2019 11:43

    pillere nokkde... itoke knomboza namloke pidich kenattil idan tonune😂😂😂

  • Parag D.
    01/24/2019 19:49

    ..

  • Heera B.
    01/24/2019 14:06

    youtube se bahar aake main kitchen mah aao baccha....the world is bigger..

  • Geethu G.
    01/23/2019 05:50

    superrrrrrrrrr

  • Adhèén A.
    01/21/2019 09:14

    Even at this age...oru kunthom undakkan ariyilla... 😁😁😂😂

  • Ayesha M.
    01/20/2019 16:48

    wyd

  • Deepa M.
    01/20/2019 16:28

    Superrrrrrrrrrrrrr

  • Santosh G.
    01/18/2019 11:21

    Wow that amazing, kudos to his parents for the support

  • Shraddha M.
    01/16/2019 14:43

    Superb

  • DrPragya S.
    01/15/2019 17:10

    for viaan

  • Tanmoy G.
    01/15/2019 15:06

    ,

  • Lenic A.
    01/15/2019 13:34

    why can't kids stick to normal kids stuff these days. Is this evolution 🤣

  • Rinu E.
    01/14/2019 18:05

    And he is a malayalee!

  • Aakarshitha S.
    01/14/2019 15:20

    dekho