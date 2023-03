This Artisan Has Transformed The Lives Of 30,000 Rural Women

She began her journey with a secondhand sewing machine, today this Rajasthani trailblazer has put rural Indian women on the world’s fashion map. Meet Ruma Devi. On 75 years of India’s independence, Thums Up #HarHaathToofan celebrates the hands that have built the nation. Who comes to your mind when you hear #HarHaathToofan?