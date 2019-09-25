back

This Ganesha Is Made Of Chocolate

This chocolate Ganesha is not just eco friendly but will also make the most special prasad for kids in need.

09/12/2019 6:58 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 1:08 PM
177 comments

  • Helen J.
    09/25/2019 09:03

    Why Shiva cut Ganesh head

  • Srishti B.
    09/20/2019 20:22

    Is that a clean and hygienic method to feed kids? 🤔🤔 Can we use earthen ones instead

  • Manisha A.
    09/20/2019 18:17

    Superb

  • Sindhu S.
    09/20/2019 10:03

    try this nxt tym

  • Vrinda G.
    09/20/2019 08:35

    Berry nice.. n new concept

  • Priyanshu T.
    09/20/2019 08:15

    👌👌

  • Harmeet K.
    09/20/2019 06:56

    Nyc and really appreciated work 👍

  • Kamal K.
    09/20/2019 04:18

    GOOD . IDEA

  • Smitha V.
    09/19/2019 19:43

    Superb thought sir

  • Narendra B.
    09/19/2019 17:46

    MORYA

  • Umadevi Y.
    09/19/2019 16:05

    Really good job 👍

  • Sangadiya M.
    09/19/2019 14:55

    જય શ્રી ગણેશજી.

  • Ayesha K.
    09/19/2019 12:47

    Very nice idea

  • Laxmi R.
    09/19/2019 11:12

    Very good idea sir

  • Manoj N.
    09/19/2019 06:04

    Great job

  • Meenu S.
    09/19/2019 05:35

    Very good sir 👌👌

  • Hara H.
    09/19/2019 00:41

    Sab sale confused hai. Spirituality less , worry and ignorance enjoyment and social event more

  • Saqib R.
    09/18/2019 18:23

    bhagwan ko banao phir khao ...

  • Vishal S.
    09/18/2019 18:02

    Very nice sir bt Disturbe the milk in earthen glass

  • Rachael G.
    09/18/2019 15:15

    Hats off Man..... Great job done👍

