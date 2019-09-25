back
This Ganesha Is Made Of Chocolate
This chocolate Ganesha is not just eco friendly but will also make the most special prasad for kids in need.
09/12/2019 6:58 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 1:08 PM
Helen J.09/25/2019 09:03
Why Shiva cut Ganesh head
Srishti B.09/20/2019 20:22
Is that a clean and hygienic method to feed kids? 🤔🤔 Can we use earthen ones instead
Manisha A.09/20/2019 18:17
Superb
Sindhu S.09/20/2019 10:03
try this nxt tym
Vrinda G.09/20/2019 08:35
Berry nice.. n new concept
Priyanshu T.09/20/2019 08:15
👌👌
Harmeet K.09/20/2019 06:56
Nyc and really appreciated work 👍
Kamal K.09/20/2019 04:18
GOOD . IDEA
Smitha V.09/19/2019 19:43
Superb thought sir
Narendra B.09/19/2019 17:46
MORYA
Umadevi Y.09/19/2019 16:05
Really good job 👍
Sangadiya M.09/19/2019 14:55
જય શ્રી ગણેશજી.
Ayesha K.09/19/2019 12:47
Very nice idea
Laxmi R.09/19/2019 11:12
Very good idea sir
Manoj N.09/19/2019 06:04
Great job
Meenu S.09/19/2019 05:35
Very good sir 👌👌
Hara H.09/19/2019 00:41
Sab sale confused hai. Spirituality less , worry and ignorance enjoyment and social event more
Saqib R.09/18/2019 18:23
bhagwan ko banao phir khao ...
Vishal S.09/18/2019 18:02
Very nice sir bt Disturbe the milk in earthen glass
Rachael G.09/18/2019 15:15
Hats off Man..... Great job done👍