This Indian Artist Made A Sand Sculpture of the Kim-Trump Meeting
This Indian artist shapes sand into art with a political message. His latest? The historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un. 🏖🕊
06/13/2018 1:30 AM
72 comments
Samrat G.06/17/2018 20:36
Came here to see some foreigners comments about indian talent..lekin ye to sab sudh desi hain....😑....!
Janhvi S.06/17/2018 20:33
Hopefully peace will prevail butttt... Hopefully 🤞
Mɘʛʌ S.06/17/2018 17:23
Sudarshan Pattnaik
Amarjeet K.06/17/2018 16:52
You should mention his name on your post. He's Sudarshan patnayak.The man who always attract the world with their sand art and every art have a deep messages. 💐💐💐💐💐💐
Bhaarat T.06/17/2018 15:18
Don't make other nations leader as great, our contry leaders only great
Kuldip T.06/17/2018 15:18
Amazing great art of sand superb
Rajendra M.06/17/2018 07:42
Awesome..
Akhlak K.06/17/2018 05:04
Fucking man on the erth....👊👊👊
Debarati Y.06/17/2018 04:18
Outstanding.
Biplab S.06/17/2018 03:11
Tahole uni IRAN CHUKTI Kano batil korechilen????
Shoukeen B.06/17/2018 02:43
Ask your Indian leaders also to Shun the unwarranted toughness in their stand relating to Kashmir Issue and follow this path.Remind them of their promises with Kashmiri people as well as Worlds highest Body U N so as to resolve the burning issue by fulfiling those promises otherwise you are the worlds one & the only nation which on the one side tries its best to obtain permanent membership of U N and simultaneouly does not show any sort of respect towards i the Resolutions passed by the very same Body.What a double standard.This id the real eloberation of the phrase "Bagal main chori Monh main Ram Ram "
Nanu P.06/16/2018 16:13
जय भोले शंकर जय भोले शंकर जय
Gulshan K.06/16/2018 10:23
Very nice
Smart B.06/16/2018 08:26
I like 0
Rajesh K.06/16/2018 07:52
Wow sir
Shubh K.06/16/2018 07:13
Abe lawde jab modi aur kim milte tab karna tha
Meraj A.06/16/2018 07:08
Typical Western bootlicker. Have u seen any american or Westerner doing this for Indians? It's time Indians start creating their own identity in the world rather than always dignifying the white people.
Rithbaan B.06/16/2018 05:54
... Tor bhai puro.
Satyam G.06/15/2018 21:36
Cristian Ronaldo.. Best he gole last n label 3 n 3
Lohit S.06/15/2018 13:16
Very nice