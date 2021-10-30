back

This Is Not Your Regular Joota Churai

Maybe you wouldn’t want to be in this groom’s shoes… 👀

30/10/2021 2:57 PM
  • 528.1K
  • 141

101 comments

  • Nageshwar C.
    16/11/2021 05:14

    Should have brought another pair. Standby🤫

  • Talat A.
    06/11/2021 08:47

    It's not joota churai, Dulha😷 peetai instead 😆😆

  • Varalika C.
    05/11/2021 15:34

    😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Muhammad A.
    04/11/2021 02:49

    tere sath be yahe kerna ha

  • Sheri G.
    03/11/2021 14:52

    tum ney nangay paon hee jaana hai

  • Ranadeep G.
    02/11/2021 23:54

    haha get ready! 😂

  • Rishav S.
    02/11/2021 00:22

    waiting for your wedding 😂😂

  • Sami W.
    01/11/2021 22:29

    Bull crap….

  • Nitin S.
    01/11/2021 18:04

    bc joota churai dekh lo 😂😂😂😂

  • Kishan T.
    01/11/2021 17:34

    watch till end

  • Babita M.
    01/11/2021 11:34

    Kuch Yaad Aaaya! 😛

  • Teena S.
    01/11/2021 08:52

    😅

  • Great B.
    01/11/2021 07:53

    Buy a new pair of shoes 🤣

  • Pankaj S.
    01/11/2021 06:07

    😅😅

  • Akshay S.
    01/11/2021 05:47

    kuch yaad aaya 😂😂

  • Sheikh M.
    31/10/2021 20:43

    bs ye nhi hone dena 😅

  • Puja S.
    31/10/2021 20:08

    tag jiju aur bol zyada dhamki na de abhi se😂😂😂 warna aisa kuch ho jaega

  • Kriti G.
    31/10/2021 20:03

    😁😁 let me know if u ppl doin this...i ll sit and enjoy my icecream 🍨😁😻

  • Angelin D.
    31/10/2021 19:48

    yooo this turned into a war!!wtf I guess it's a good idea to explain the other side of the world, how some particular rituals works here!!😂😂😂😂 it's supposed to be a happy ceremony not fighting and tearing expensive clothes of the guests 😭🤣🤣

  • Mansoor K.
    31/10/2021 18:39

    Ye Joota to Bahut mehenga parh gaya bechary ko , isse acha Alto he le leta 2 lac tak.

