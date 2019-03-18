back

This Khan's Fame Unsettles Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor may be one of India’s top actors today but he says he’s not above stalking others on Instagram. He even confessed to being insecure of a certain Khan. 📸👼😳 The video is courtesy of Ishq FM.

03/18/2019 4:02 AM
  • 617.1k
  • 174

110 comments

  • Stan L.
    04/18/2019 15:12

    nice guy

  • Syeda S.
    04/18/2019 14:47

    chacha ya mama???

  • Ram B.
    04/16/2019 09:21

    A or Kareena dono pappu or papi hai jese Rahul or Pri..ka

  • Pawali C.
    04/15/2019 04:14

    This page was supposed to be inspirational I guess? Now this is getting creepy

  • Pallabi S.
    04/14/2019 19:34

    Chacha? Isn't he his mama?

  • Prince P.
    04/14/2019 14:04

    Ranbir Kapoor 💝😍😍

  • Abhijeet N.
    04/14/2019 07:34

    Yeh to breaking news hai... Taimur ranbir ko chacha Bolte Hain.....

  • Summit S.
    04/14/2019 01:15

    Great actor of this era

  • Hrishikesh A.
    04/13/2019 11:11

    Yeh anchor wali chutiya hai na jiss ne “ram rahim”ka interview kiya tha??iss ke toh 500000 rs katne chahiye over acting ke

  • Rahul N.
    04/13/2019 08:34

    🌚

  • Shubham P.
    04/10/2019 17:32

    https://youtu.be/FvpSlpJyUm0

  • Abhinav M.
    04/09/2019 12:51

    What a revelation, he stalks actors on Instagram....guess what we don't give a shit!

  • Sonu R.
    04/09/2019 11:30

    Chacha kaise??? Wo toh mama hai Taimur ka

  • Vishnu T.
    04/09/2019 02:30

    😁

  • Peu A.
    04/08/2019 23:15

    Not chacha its mama 😜

  • Raja D.
    04/08/2019 19:11

    Ye Kya ho Raha hai Bollywood Mai Mama log Chacha ban rahe hai .......Ranbir Etna chacha mat bano pata Chala Taimur kabhi ye na bol de .... " O Bowsdi wale Chacha"

  • Arindam C.
    04/08/2019 12:47

    I love ranbir

  • Sahil J.
    04/08/2019 06:18

    Kon hai be tu

  • Sunny K.
    04/07/2019 23:43

    Chacha nahi hutiye mama

  • Shivani P.
    04/07/2019 18:46

    Chacha ????😅😅