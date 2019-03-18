back
This Khan's Fame Unsettles Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor may be one of India’s top actors today but he says he’s not above stalking others on Instagram. He even confessed to being insecure of a certain Khan. 📸👼😳 The video is courtesy of Ishq FM.
03/18/2019 4:02 AM
110 comments
Stan L.04/18/2019 15:12
nice guy
Syeda S.04/18/2019 14:47
chacha ya mama???
Ram B.04/16/2019 09:21
A or Kareena dono pappu or papi hai jese Rahul or Pri..ka
Pawali C.04/15/2019 04:14
This page was supposed to be inspirational I guess? Now this is getting creepy
Pallabi S.04/14/2019 19:34
Chacha? Isn't he his mama?
Prince P.04/14/2019 14:04
Ranbir Kapoor 💝😍😍
Abhijeet N.04/14/2019 07:34
Yeh to breaking news hai... Taimur ranbir ko chacha Bolte Hain.....
Summit S.04/14/2019 01:15
Great actor of this era
Hrishikesh A.04/13/2019 11:11
Yeh anchor wali chutiya hai na jiss ne “ram rahim”ka interview kiya tha??iss ke toh 500000 rs katne chahiye over acting ke
Rahul N.04/13/2019 08:34
🌚
Shubham P.04/10/2019 17:32
https://youtu.be/FvpSlpJyUm0
Abhinav M.04/09/2019 12:51
What a revelation, he stalks actors on Instagram....guess what we don't give a shit!
Sonu R.04/09/2019 11:30
Chacha kaise??? Wo toh mama hai Taimur ka
Vishnu T.04/09/2019 02:30
😁
Peu A.04/08/2019 23:15
Not chacha its mama 😜
Raja D.04/08/2019 19:11
Ye Kya ho Raha hai Bollywood Mai Mama log Chacha ban rahe hai .......Ranbir Etna chacha mat bano pata Chala Taimur kabhi ye na bol de .... " O Bowsdi wale Chacha"
Arindam C.04/08/2019 12:47
I love ranbir
Sahil J.04/08/2019 06:18
Kon hai be tu
Sunny K.04/07/2019 23:43
Chacha nahi hutiye mama
Shivani P.04/07/2019 18:46
Chacha ????😅😅