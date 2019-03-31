back

This London Pianist Set A World Record In Ladakh

This Guinness record was set in the high mountains of Ladakh. You’ll probably want to keep the sound on for this one. 🎹🎼🏔

03/31/2019 9:00 AM
21 comments

  • Vinay C.
    04/26/2019 09:56

    Nice

  • Rajat M.
    04/24/2019 02:41

    Bencho idhar Enfield 500 cc rent pe lu yaa 300 yaa decide Nehi kar paraha huuu.😂😂😂

  • Ullas K.
    04/23/2019 11:19

    , Iske saamne Viviana kya 😂

  • Mila M.
    04/19/2019 19:49

    Things you can do when you have money and you are white!

  • Mrinal M.
    04/18/2019 15:53

    I want to play piano in space without air molecules....

  • Nikul P.
    04/17/2019 05:50

    Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party

  • Debargha G.
    04/15/2019 05:21

    Hey brut whats the background music you used in this one

  • Evan B.
    04/13/2019 10:51

  • Vinayak A.
    04/13/2019 09:56

    kyu XD

  • Ashish C.
    04/13/2019 07:52

    Blissfull

  • Afaque A.
    04/12/2019 10:35

    Twinkle Kapdi THIS

  • Ansar A.
    04/10/2019 20:23

    वीडियो की फुल मूवी मेरी जान

  • Debarati Y.
    04/09/2019 13:56

    Great

  • Amal E.
    04/08/2019 11:01

    Probably the dumbest guiness record ever

  • Chetan M.
    04/05/2019 10:23

    Was making sound on particluar recibe, safe for surrounding environment? Just asking.

  • Rinchen N.
    04/03/2019 18:03

    Great www.atishaladakh.com

  • Brut India
    04/02/2019 13:02

    “At the time the altitude wasn’t bothering me much but the next day I fainted in the airport.” 😮 https://www.independent.co.uk/news/classical-concert-himalayan-mountains-piano-world-record-chopin-evelina-de-lain-a8714361.html

  • Reddy N.
    03/31/2019 22:35

    Chopin's nocturne 😍

  • Fuzail R.
    03/31/2019 18:41

    It all happened when a 10 year ambidextrous Chennai boy said he would want to play the piano on the moon one day

  • Vidya G.
    03/31/2019 12:49

    Amazing! Wish I was there.