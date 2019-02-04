back
This Man Bombs Celeb Photos On Instagram
This unidentified man claims he’s friends with India’s biggest celebrities. And he’s been posting some real head-turning proof of that on Instagram. 📸📲😂
02/04/2019 12:33 PMupdated: 02/05/2019 11:13 AM
Azhar K.03/31/2019 19:06
This is nothing but Achhe din😁😁😁😁
AmAn D.03/12/2019 08:08
brut india worst then anything 😂
Shayan T.03/11/2019 17:49
this is some next level creepy shit. Hes actually earning a fortune by doing this.
Pulakesh S.03/11/2019 07:17
Bas copy hi karte jao dusro ki ideas ko.. kab kuch original aayega... Huh
RoXy03/11/2019 06:03
edit lvl......
Saira S.03/10/2019 17:18
😶
Hussnain J.03/10/2019 15:20
photoshop ka kamal!😉
Arpan C.03/09/2019 16:56
R Madhavan was 😍
Kushagra C.03/09/2019 04:01
do this to my insta please.
Imran C.03/07/2019 22:10
Indian be like: CNN:fake news BBC:support pakistan Aljazera:Muslim channel Gulf news:Arabic channel TRT world:pak brother channel RT:fake news New york time:fake news Sky news:fake news Reuter:fake news NDTV:puppet of pak Sydney morning:fake news China time:against us Bangla time:muslim channel ICC=against us OIC:against us Olympic comitte:against us Only indian channels are providing true news
آرین ا.03/05/2019 07:28
The ultimate Bob vagene
Skedong B.03/03/2019 02:11
Sick.
Gaurav T.03/02/2019 11:20
Chutiya post by chutiya admin
Nasir N.02/28/2019 18:08
you can clearly see differences in his Photoshop work such a creeepy stupid
DrSwati V.02/28/2019 09:29
Fake
Pujan S.02/26/2019 07:02
He is jhon Cena😂😂😂 If u know what I mean
Jawad M.02/25/2019 20:56
jani tera czn lg ra.. 😂😂aanar
Taranjot S.02/23/2019 17:25
thug life 😂🤷♂️
Abdul S.02/21/2019 13:32
Brut really needs to learn a thing or two from AJ+!
Sachin Z.02/20/2019 10:32
Sudesh TheFirst