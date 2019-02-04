back

This Man Bombs Celeb Photos On Instagram

This unidentified man claims he’s friends with India’s biggest celebrities. And he’s been posting some real head-turning proof of that on Instagram. 📸📲😂

02/04/2019 12:33 PMupdated: 02/05/2019 11:13 AM
  • 726.6k
  • 186

And even more

  1. Meet Goldy Goyat: The 12-Year-Old Journalist

  2. The Girl Who Writes With Two Hands...Simultaneously

  3. Meet The Desi Karate Kid, Krishav Mahajan

  4. The Boy With 526 Teeth

  5. Malala, Pakistan's fearless education activist

  6. How This Student Cracked The Four Top Entrance Exams

103 comments

  • Azhar K.
    03/31/2019 19:06

    This is nothing but Achhe din😁😁😁😁

  • AmAn D.
    03/12/2019 08:08

    brut india worst then anything 😂

  • Shayan T.
    03/11/2019 17:49

    this is some next level creepy shit. Hes actually earning a fortune by doing this.

  • Pulakesh S.
    03/11/2019 07:17

    Bas copy hi karte jao dusro ki ideas ko.. kab kuch original aayega... Huh

  • RoXy
    03/11/2019 06:03

    edit lvl......

  • Saira S.
    03/10/2019 17:18

    😶

  • Hussnain J.
    03/10/2019 15:20

    photoshop ka kamal!😉

  • Arpan C.
    03/09/2019 16:56

    R Madhavan was 😍

  • Kushagra C.
    03/09/2019 04:01

    do this to my insta please.

  • Imran C.
    03/07/2019 22:10

    Indian be like: CNN:fake news BBC:support pakistan Aljazera:Muslim channel Gulf news:Arabic channel TRT world:pak brother channel RT:fake news New york time:fake news Sky news:fake news Reuter:fake news NDTV:puppet of pak Sydney morning:fake news China time:against us Bangla time:muslim channel ICC=against us OIC:against us Olympic comitte:against us Only indian channels are providing true news

  • آرین ا.
    03/05/2019 07:28

    The ultimate Bob vagene

  • Skedong B.
    03/03/2019 02:11

    Sick.

  • Gaurav T.
    03/02/2019 11:20

    Chutiya post by chutiya admin

  • Nasir N.
    02/28/2019 18:08

    you can clearly see differences in his Photoshop work such a creeepy stupid

  • DrSwati V.
    02/28/2019 09:29

    Fake

  • Pujan S.
    02/26/2019 07:02

    He is jhon Cena😂😂😂 If u know what I mean

  • Jawad M.
    02/25/2019 20:56

    jani tera czn lg ra.. 😂😂aanar

  • Taranjot S.
    02/23/2019 17:25

    thug life 😂🤷‍♂️

  • Abdul S.
    02/21/2019 13:32

    Brut really needs to learn a thing or two from AJ+!

  • Sachin Z.
    02/20/2019 10:32

    Sudesh TheFirst