back

This Man’s Gift For His Wife Broke Stereotypes

CrayLyf Rohit’s surprise gift for his wife made her cry in happiness. Watch to find out what it was...

09/04/2021 1:46 PMupdated: 09/04/2021 1:47 PM
  • 678.5K
  • 450

And even more

  1. 3:14

    This Man’s Gift For His Wife Broke Stereotypes

  2. 1:33

    When Superstars Came To Vote In Tamil Nadu

  3. 4:09

    Here's What Happened In Andhra Pradesh Twin Murder Case

  4. 1:53

    Crime Rate Rising? Try Some Gangajal

  5. 5:20

    How Many Of These 90s VJs Do You Remember?

  6. 2:31

    Tax Officer Burns Cash After ACB Comes Knocking

271 comments

  • Javed P.
    25 minutes

    This guy is a gem Love u champ👌👌👌👌👌👌👌

  • Ekta S.
    26 minutes

    She is so lucky 🍀 very supported family

  • Pankaj V.
    28 minutes

    Dnt change the seats buy her nice boots and she ll be fine

  • Vikas H.
    31 minutes

    ❤️

  • Anamika B.
    34 minutes

    aisa ho toh

  • Ajay T.
    36 minutes

    Happy Driving!!!

  • Pushan B.
    40 minutes

    When he uttered oye oye oye! I thought that para gliding guy was doing that...oye oye mummy! 😂😂

  • Sourish B.
    41 minutes

    please gift ur wife this .. need to see ur video soon

  • Sailesh M.
    41 minutes

    So sweet

  • Prateek A.
    43 minutes

    Royal Enfeild is not just a bike.Its an Emotion ...🥰

  • Sophia S.
    43 minutes

    Wow... My

  • Sarthak J.
    an hour

    interceptor pe extra seat lagvale ab 😂😂😂

  • Deepak B.
    an hour

    Wahaa kya acting hai.. shayad isiliye log movies nai dek rai hai ajkal real actor hai youtube me .. video banao daal do. Koi ladki ko lift de rha hai.. koi petrol .. koi activa thik kar rha hai. Or tag line daal dete hai.. "kya hua jab ladki ne kaha race lagaogy

  • Smriti S.
    an hour

    It's like dream husband ❤️

  • Kala R.
    an hour

    Such a supportive husband, god bless them both.

  • Debapriya G.
    an hour

    😁😁

  • Priya R.
    an hour

    ❤heart melting❤💐

  • Janani S.
    an hour

    😂😂

  • Deepa S.
    an hour

    So sweeet...anyways congratulations 😁👍

  • Ravi K.
    an hour

    Sorry I don't buy this bike 😁😂😂😂

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.