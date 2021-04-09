back
This Man’s Gift For His Wife Broke Stereotypes
CrayLyf Rohit’s surprise gift for his wife made her cry in happiness. Watch to find out what it was...
09/04/2021 1:46 PMupdated: 09/04/2021 1:47 PM
271 comments
Javed P.25 minutes
This guy is a gem Love u champ👌👌👌👌👌👌👌
Ekta S.26 minutes
She is so lucky 🍀 very supported family
Pankaj V.28 minutes
Dnt change the seats buy her nice boots and she ll be fine
Vikas H.31 minutes
❤️
Anamika B.34 minutes
aisa ho toh
Ajay T.36 minutes
Happy Driving!!!
Pushan B.40 minutes
When he uttered oye oye oye! I thought that para gliding guy was doing that...oye oye mummy! 😂😂
Sourish B.41 minutes
please gift ur wife this .. need to see ur video soon
Sailesh M.41 minutes
So sweet
Prateek A.43 minutes
Royal Enfeild is not just a bike.Its an Emotion ...🥰
Sophia S.43 minutes
Wow... My
Sarthak J.an hour
interceptor pe extra seat lagvale ab 😂😂😂
Deepak B.an hour
Wahaa kya acting hai.. shayad isiliye log movies nai dek rai hai ajkal real actor hai youtube me .. video banao daal do. Koi ladki ko lift de rha hai.. koi petrol .. koi activa thik kar rha hai. Or tag line daal dete hai.. "kya hua jab ladki ne kaha race lagaogy
Smriti S.an hour
It's like dream husband ❤️
Kala R.an hour
Such a supportive husband, god bless them both.
Debapriya G.an hour
😁😁
Priya R.an hour
❤heart melting❤💐
Janani S.an hour
😂😂
Deepa S.an hour
So sweeet...anyways congratulations 😁👍
Ravi K.an hour
Sorry I don't buy this bike 😁😂😂😂