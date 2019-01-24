back

This Poet Slammed the Patriarchy

Poet Iqra Khilji is sick of the expectations some people have of strong women. She slays them in flawless Urdu. 👊👏 Thank you to BuddyBits for the footage!

01/24/2019 1:28 AM
  • 211.4k
  • 291

179 comments

  • Raghu C.
    05/07/2019 04:12

    i know miss, its your life...like i have got mine.

  • Hansa M.
    03/24/2019 11:03

    Exellent

  • Pratibha G.
    03/24/2019 10:23

    Waah....Waah...

  • Samir H.
    03/23/2019 20:16

    Wonderful, powerful.... words to live by and a message for men to grow up finally and understand the world doesn't revolve around us. You'll like this , .

  • Muhammad S.
    02/24/2019 10:47

    Nice

  • Ubai'd M.
    02/21/2019 09:52

    Mudee Mudasir

  • Sanjay S.
    02/20/2019 15:49

    Unfortunately , you're the Ismat Chughatai of new era. Keep it up.

  • Rehan S.
    02/20/2019 08:13

    Khabish

  • Bhuvnesh R.
    02/20/2019 06:22

    This is shit

  • Patricia T.
    02/20/2019 02:36

    I had to read the subtitles, but whoa.

  • Jala D.
    02/18/2019 15:08

    Very cute

  • Ansab S.
    02/17/2019 14:45

    this is the most behuda thing i hve seen on internt ever...

  • Zafar Z.
    02/17/2019 13:57

    Jahil. Islam pad ksfirkiaulad

  • Naeem K.
    02/17/2019 10:41

    sun yrr kya kya bol rahi hai ye

  • Tahzeeb H.
    02/16/2019 19:49

    kch urdu seekh lo kamino😆

  • Meri P.
    02/16/2019 09:52

    https://youtu.be/yKlwuzlUw7o Iqra ka jwb suniye Main ibadat nhi manti is pe

  • Mohd M.
    02/16/2019 09:19

    Totally wrong Sister

  • Ayaz N.
    02/16/2019 09:02

    Good

  • Riyaz A.
    02/15/2019 16:45

    Tu zinat ka saman nhi hai to kano me earring kis bat ki hai.tu hya aor ibadt nhi manti hai to kpde kiyu phenrhi hai.wese hi aajati.bat krti hai

  • Tafeem M.
    02/15/2019 08:51

    Aurat haya ka farmaan hai