back
This Restaurant Serves 1000 Idlis In A Day | Swiggy Iconic Flavours
Chef Ranveer Brar uncovers the secret behind Mumbai’s most loved idlis in his newest show for Swiggy, Iconic Flavours. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
18/02/2022 4:27 AM
- 1.2M
- 5.5K
- 68
And even more
- 3:58
Les conseils de Laureen pour bien choisir et déguster une bière
- 4:31
Fatoumata, lauréate du French Tech Tremplin avec Toc & Miam
- 3:04
Sarah et Coline ont monté un foodtruck éco-responsable
- 2:43
Comment préparer un poisson façon Parsi avec la chef Anahita Dhondy
- 2:37
La recette de pâtes végétaliennes d'Alejandra Schrader
- 14:14
Tous agriculteurs, ils se sont convertis au bio
35 comments
Sanjay K.3 days
Arya Bhavan
Raj D.3 days
Auto kaha jata hai yrr matunga ma.. Mai roj khata hu
Bhavik G.3 days
bhai
Sakshi K.3 days
ye dekhiyo zra 😃
Siddhant3 days
Brahmin Idli 😛
Josyula C.4 days
I wonder if brut India make a news report about a person called Harsha from bhajrang dal who was killed by Islamic extremists for posting an anti hijab post
Priyank J.4 days
NEXT
Dnyaneshwar Y.4 days
ranvir brar is dope
ಕವಿತ ರ.4 days
❤
Prayag B.4 days
kab jana hai?
Dipayan K.5 days
Sir..... Have a look
Harshita J.5 days
letsss gooo😁😁
Kal A.5 days
something called nool idili here😂
Lily H.5 days
I'll. To.cock
Hita B.5 days
arya buavan 🤩
Bineesh A.5 days
What the fuck is brahmin idly?
Shameem H.5 days
I wwaaant !!!
Anurag P.5 days
toot pado
Siddhi G.5 days
can’t come to arya bhavan in auto😂 Wrong footage
Shogun G.5 days
Brahmin what? 🤢