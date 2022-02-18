back

This Restaurant Serves 1000 Idlis In A Day | Swiggy Iconic Flavours

Chef Ranveer Brar uncovers the secret behind Mumbai’s most loved idlis in his newest show for Swiggy, Iconic Flavours. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

18/02/2022 4:27 AM
  • 1.2M
  • 68

And even more

  1. 3:58

    Les conseils de Laureen pour bien choisir et déguster une bière

  2. 4:31

    Fatoumata, lauréate du French Tech Tremplin avec Toc & Miam

  3. 3:04

    Sarah et Coline ont monté un foodtruck éco-responsable

  4. 2:43

    Comment préparer un poisson façon Parsi avec la chef Anahita Dhondy

  5. 2:37

    La recette de pâtes végétaliennes d'Alejandra Schrader

  6. 14:14

    Tous agriculteurs, ils se sont convertis au bio

35 comments

  • Sanjay K.
    3 days

    Arya Bhavan

  • Raj D.
    3 days

    Auto kaha jata hai yrr matunga ma.. Mai roj khata hu

  • Bhavik G.
    3 days

    bhai

  • Sakshi K.
    3 days

    ye dekhiyo zra 😃

  • Siddhant
    3 days

    Brahmin Idli 😛

  • Josyula C.
    4 days

    I wonder if brut India make a news report about a person called Harsha from bhajrang dal who was killed by Islamic extremists for posting an anti hijab post

  • Priyank J.
    4 days

    NEXT

  • Dnyaneshwar Y.
    4 days

    ranvir brar is dope

  • ಕವಿತ ರ.
    4 days

  • Prayag B.
    4 days

    kab jana hai?

  • Dipayan K.
    5 days

    Sir..... Have a look

  • Harshita J.
    5 days

    letsss gooo😁😁

  • Kal A.
    5 days

    something called nool idili here😂

  • Lily H.
    5 days

    I'll. To.cock

  • Hita B.
    5 days

    arya buavan 🤩

  • Bineesh A.
    5 days

    What the fuck is brahmin idly?

  • Shameem H.
    5 days

    I wwaaant !!!

  • Anurag P.
    5 days

    toot pado

  • Siddhi G.
    5 days

    can’t come to arya bhavan in auto😂 Wrong footage

  • Shogun G.
    5 days

    Brahmin what? 🤢

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.