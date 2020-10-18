back
This Woman Found Therapy In Embroidery
During the lockdown Anuradha Bhaumick made her passion a full-time reality, turning people’s photographs into beautiful embroidery. Her work has found fans all around the world including Hollywood actor Emma Roberts.
18/10/2020 4:27 PM
- 61.8K
- 1K
- 60
38 comments
Srimayee C.17 hours
Brilliant work!!❣️
Rashmi C.a day
Wow! Great work...so creative🤩
Nishi S.2 days
Wow your work is beautiful! How do I connect with you? Please let me know! Thank you
Tapaswini S.2 days
Amezing dear
Precilla D.2 days
Too much talk...show more work
Piyali G.2 days
Just wow!
Jasmine K.2 days
How can I buy products from her ,is she own a website or app?
Shikha D.2 days
😲😲
Bina C.3 days
Amazing
Harsha G.3 days
reminds me latika's work
Priyadarshini B.3 days
try
Samita S.3 days
So so proud Anu!! Keep smiling and shining 🥰 ... you rock girl 🤘🏼
Roohi R.3 days
Wow good job beautiful art work Insha Allah you get more success in life ...
Swati G.3 days
Amazing work Anuradha!
Jeanne M.3 days
Amazing! She does beautiful work and researches details - like the Klimt paintings.
Rapti B.3 days
Wooah oh!!!
Pooja J.3 days
Beautiful work!! I like it..amazing 👌🏻❤️
Ila M.3 days
Anuradha is blessed with God given talents. A great joy to see her amazing embroidery.
Salina K.3 days
do this
Monica K.3 days
Amazing artistry