back

This Woman Found Therapy In Embroidery

During the lockdown Anuradha Bhaumick made her passion a full-time reality, turning people’s photographs into beautiful embroidery. Her work has found fans all around the world including Hollywood actor Emma Roberts.

18/10/2020 4:27 PM
  • 61.8K
  • 60

Portraits

  1. 3:00

    Sanjay Dutt's Post-Cancer Glow Up

  2. 4:42

    This Woman Found Therapy In Embroidery

  3. 4:58

    Shabana Azmi's Motivational Speech To Female Students

  4. 3:00

    10-Year-Old Helps Rescue Evasive Dog After Days

  5. 3:30

    How A Photo Changed This Tea Seller’s Life!

  6. 2:53

    Arnab Goswami Grilled: By A Comedian Before Cops

38 comments

  • Srimayee C.
    17 hours

    Brilliant work!!❣️

  • Rashmi C.
    a day

    Wow! Great work...so creative🤩

  • Nishi S.
    2 days

    Wow your work is beautiful! How do I connect with you? Please let me know! Thank you

  • Tapaswini S.
    2 days

    Amezing dear

  • Precilla D.
    2 days

    Too much talk...show more work

  • Piyali G.
    2 days

    Just wow!

  • Jasmine K.
    2 days

    How can I buy products from her ,is she own a website or app?

  • Shikha D.
    2 days

    😲😲

  • Bina C.
    3 days

    Amazing

  • Harsha G.
    3 days

    reminds me latika's work

  • Priyadarshini B.
    3 days

    try

  • Samita S.
    3 days

    So so proud Anu!! Keep smiling and shining 🥰 ... you rock girl 🤘🏼

  • Roohi R.
    3 days

    Wow good job beautiful art work Insha Allah you get more success in life ...

  • Swati G.
    3 days

    Amazing work Anuradha!

  • Jeanne M.
    3 days

    Amazing! She does beautiful work and researches details - like the Klimt paintings.

  • Rapti B.
    3 days

    Wooah oh!!!

  • Pooja J.
    3 days

    Beautiful work!! I like it..amazing 👌🏻❤️

  • Ila M.
    3 days

    Anuradha is blessed with God given talents. A great joy to see her amazing embroidery.

  • Salina K.
    3 days

    do this

  • Monica K.
    3 days

    Amazing artistry

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.