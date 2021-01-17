back
Three Indo-Western Mixes You Won’t Regret Watching
These social media users are adding a western touch to Indian tunes and people can’t have enough of it. 🤷 Thanks to Kiran and Nivi for the footage.
17/01/2021 2:57 PM
- 149.8K
- 1.5K
- 50
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
30 comments
Hari P.5 hours
😂
Jaya D.15 hours
❤️ 🤣
Anusha M.20 hours
iska ending part zaroor dekhna....it's really entertaining!!
Souram K.21 hours
Last one was hilarious
Anusha J.a day
Daddy is the best
Ranbir K.2 days
Mr Ricky you are dancing better then me lol
Sunil V.2 days
Its about money
Raghani U.2 days
So cool
Prasuna K.2 days
regional dances too daddy
Arachidonic T.2 days
Ricky pond 👍👍💕
Pankaj A.2 days
Bhangra was lit 🔥
Tanzina P.2 days
Loved it!!!
Thomson J.3 days
I like 👌these clips and moving on i love it😍, felt funny😂 and WoW 😮 is that Jason Derulo??
Deepika K.3 days
ruheee
Jyotishman B.3 days
Anybody here wants a green card😂😂?
Manpreet S.3 days
Did they actually do 'Bhangra' on the Scam'92 theme song ?!?! 🤩😂
Gupta T.3 days
David Warner pans everywhere? 😼😼
Mousumi B.3 days
sada kutta Tommy.. 😅
Priyadarshini S.3 days
Wowww,great👍
Sachin S.3 days
Ye wahi shadi me dance karne wale Phuphaji he.