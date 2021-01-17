back

Three Indo-Western Mixes You Won’t Regret Watching

These social media users are adding a western touch to Indian tunes and people can’t have enough of it. 🤷 Thanks to Kiran and Nivi for the footage.

17/01/2021 2:57 PM
  • 149.8K
  • 50

30 comments

  • Hari P.
    5 hours

    😂

  • Jaya D.
    15 hours

    ❤️ 🤣

  • Anusha M.
    20 hours

    iska ending part zaroor dekhna....it's really entertaining!!

  • Souram K.
    21 hours

    Last one was hilarious

  • Anusha J.
    a day

    Daddy is the best

  • Ranbir K.
    2 days

    Mr Ricky you are dancing better then me lol

  • Sunil V.
    2 days

    Its about money

  • Raghani U.
    2 days

    So cool

  • Prasuna K.
    2 days

    regional dances too daddy

  • Arachidonic T.
    2 days

    Ricky pond 👍👍💕

  • Pankaj A.
    2 days

    Bhangra was lit 🔥

  • Tanzina P.
    2 days

    Loved it!!!

  • Thomson J.
    3 days

    I like 👌these clips and moving on i love it😍, felt funny😂 and WoW 😮 is that Jason Derulo??

  • Deepika K.
    3 days

    ruheee

  • Jyotishman B.
    3 days

    Anybody here wants a green card😂😂?

  • Manpreet S.
    3 days

    Did they actually do 'Bhangra' on the Scam'92 theme song ?!?! 🤩😂

  • Gupta T.
    3 days

    David Warner pans everywhere? 😼😼

  • Mousumi B.
    3 days

    sada kutta Tommy.. 😅

  • Priyadarshini S.
    3 days

    Wowww,great👍

  • Sachin S.
    3 days

    Ye wahi shadi me dance karne wale Phuphaji he.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

