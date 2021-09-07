back
Three Problematic Things Normalised By Pop Culture
Love isn't an excuse for abuse or harmful behaviour. But so many popular films would have us believe otherwise...
07/09/2021 5:15 PM
41 comments
Anita Y.14/09/2021 04:30
Its not art imitating life when u depict that persistence pays off.intimidation pays off.movies like Thappad were great eyeopener.the dialogues show how bollywood and society have normalised it
Anita Y.14/09/2021 04:28
Bollywood has perpetuated stalking .violence and abuse and glorified in form of love.Thats isnt responsible cinema.
Jaswant S.14/09/2021 00:59
Kamini C.10/09/2021 05:51
They all need a tight THAPPAD 🤬
Gurmail P.10/09/2021 02:31
Snowflakes are real ❄️ 😂
Mohammed S.09/09/2021 09:14
This issue has been raised in one episode of as well. People should watch that as well. here is the link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hXkWiQpeSs
Asim R.09/09/2021 02:02
Romakhumba G.08/09/2021 15:41
Mujahid A.08/09/2021 15:25
There is so much wrong in Indian culture and the media keeps trying to normalise it
GawthAm K.08/09/2021 13:56
Try being a good guy with gentle behaviour towards women. You wont get shit.. and then try being an arrogant asshole.. you get ahit load of women.
Plawan D.08/09/2021 11:37
So a woman hits man,abuses him,betrays him,taunts him,it is okay.but when reverse happens,it's toxic masculinity,violence etc. Feminists are really shameless hypocrites.
Sharda S.08/09/2021 10:02
Where are those men now who were seen defending the lucknow man over violence but when same happens with a woman they ignore it?? Hypocrites...
Pallab C.08/09/2021 08:22
Pushpjeet M.08/09/2021 06:09
Lix O.08/09/2021 04:45
There is huge misunderstanding.The purpose of art is to depict real nature of society not to give lesson or influence. Society is already having those problem. You are criticizing those drama for illustrating those. U want lesson. Please watch documentary or educational stuffs. Kabir singh is not promoting masculine violence .There is already violence. Kabir singh is just portraying this.
Nishant M.08/09/2021 04:32
This will continue to happen as long as Indians keep getting inspired from movies and theirs characters, rather than understand the real life situations. Jab tak is desh me CANEEMA hai,............ If you know what I mean.
M A.08/09/2021 03:12
Siddhant S.08/09/2021 02:59
Brut is generalizing it and maligning the image of male in the society . Where were you when Zomato or Lucknow Autodriver incident happened . Are you smelling your own ass and getting high on it. Where the hell were you when fake dowry cases filed against innocents . Why are you not covering that . I'll tell the reason because you run the agenda of Left Wing who are claiming themselves to be a Feminist Had you covered case of Johnny Depp the famous actor when he filed a case of Molestation against his wife . Because males are not supposed to be molested coz they are always dominating this stereotypical has been created by some media houses like you only . Any kind of violence is totally wrong, not acceptable at all and subsequently a punishable offence but irrespective of fucking gender . Hitting a male now became a style statement in your patriarchal and hypocritical society and also serves a right way to display women empowerment. If you got the right sense and had some rationality left . I challenge you for a one on one debate over this . You can bring any of your most experienced editors to this .
Pooja L.08/09/2021 02:54
Correct
Shraey G.08/09/2021 02:15
Portrayal or depiction is fine, but glorification isn't.