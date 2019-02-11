back

TikTok Double Face Challenge A Rage Online

The TikTok double-face challenge is taking social media by storm. This is what the smile-sob routine is all about. 🙂😰

02/11/2019 4:03 AMupdated: 02/11/2019 6:18 PM
  • 468.6k
  • 887

656 comments

  • Abhishek J.
    03/10/2019 08:57

    try dis (1st girl act)

  • Suvajit D.
    03/10/2019 08:26

    Bhag madarchod....Tik tok pe bakchodi peta hain bsdk..

  • Akash G.
    03/10/2019 06:50

    Aur kuch saal jinda rha to..aur kya kya dekhna pdega😵

  • Sugandh S.
    03/10/2019 05:34

    lol😂😂😂😂

  • Həmąňťh Ķ.
    03/09/2019 14:38

    It's not a double face challenge...its a make up challenge😂😂

  • Swaraj S.
    03/09/2019 09:05

    Or kitna chutiyapa karega

  • Moulshree
    03/08/2019 15:14

    tum bhi banao aisa kuch

  • Aditya K.
    03/08/2019 11:45

    what dafaq

  • Vishnu Y.
    03/08/2019 07:32

    Tiktok filter worked really fantastic . All mentally ill people now got into one frame .

  • Kundan S.
    03/08/2019 06:07

    Osm

  • Shominlun L.
    03/08/2019 05:23

    Chuikhavang Valui I mean I'm out of words. Man. 😂

  • Md R.
    03/07/2019 17:27

    মোটেও ভালো লাগলেনি

  • Aman S.
    03/07/2019 10:47

    In logo ki wajah se hi achhe din nhi aa rhe

  • Pratap B.
    03/07/2019 04:38

    Bhakchodi level too damn high

  • Adarsha N.
    03/07/2019 04:11

    This is why mad king(Aegon) burnt them all ,he is been annoyed by this tiktok users so he gathered them all and burned them with the wildfire....

  • Kunal V.
    03/07/2019 02:27

    something new for you.

  • ᏕᎧᏬᏒᏗᏉ Ꭾ.
    03/06/2019 15:25

    Kya bakchodi pel rhi hai

  • Shivam S.
    03/06/2019 08:50

    India needs 100000+ Psychiatrists.

  • Aashish Y.
    03/06/2019 07:20

    Tik tok is a Chinese app which has been developed to engage the youth and teens world over in useless stuff like this and drift then away from their main purpose that is study and sports ... no wonder China will rule the world one day .

  • Md S.
    03/06/2019 06:05

    is pagli ne to rula diya re.. 😭