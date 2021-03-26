back

TN Police Stops Biker For A Heartwarming Reason

A policeman in Tamil Nadu stopped this biker and made a request. Watch the video to find out what happened next. Special thanks to AnnyArun on YouTube.

26/03/2021 1:27 PM
  • 732.1K
  • 234

185 comments

  • Manuel C.
    13 hours

    When you litter but it came back to you 😂

  • Arghyadip D.
    3 days

    This is nothing we chased signal breaking vehicles with TN police literally on our back. They stopped us suddenly and unexpectedly they asked to chase two vehicles boy we never felt such empowerment the two constables jumped up on the back of 3 bikes that we had. and Avik

  • Dhananjay N.
    3 days

    Good job bro

  • Iqra I.
    3 days

    Proud to be south Indian

  • Abhinav S.
    3 days

    Respect+

  • Vikash S.
    4 days

    Now he is getting recognition. A true hard worker Annyarun. An inspiration to all bikers.

  • Doungul G.
    4 days

    thats great

  • Biswajit G.
    4 days

    awesome that's how it should be always police and citizen working together to help all Indians when there is need. we both need each other. Thanks to the police officer and the biker awesome guys u guys are heroes in my eyes. May god bless u guys always.

  • Santosh G.
    4 days

    Join my group https://www.facebook.com/groups/2214506528563160/?ref=share

  • Binny S.
    4 days

    Congratulations bro.

  • Ajuba D.
    4 days

    That bus is from my home town TN-63

  • Rakesh P.
    4 days

    Thanks a lot.....it means a lot

  • Mohammed F.
    4 days

    Difference between Delhi /UP and TN police

  • Jeetz Z.
    4 days

  • Brijesh K.
    5 days

    Fantastic work ... Proving most bikers are simpletons with a warm heart.

  • Phani K.
    5 days

    Good humanity

  • Shameer K.
    5 days

    No words... just wow

  • Dilip K.
    5 days

    An act of kindness however small it is never ever wasted ❤️❤️❤️🙏

  • Ayush M.
    5 days

    bro...

  • Rajkumar S.
    5 days

    That proud moment as a biker my shirtS collar gone up god bless you both 😌👏🤙🏻🙏🏻

