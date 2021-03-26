back
TN Police Stops Biker For A Heartwarming Reason
A policeman in Tamil Nadu stopped this biker and made a request. Watch the video to find out what happened next. Special thanks to AnnyArun on YouTube.
185 comments
Manuel C.13 hours
When you litter but it came back to you 😂
Arghyadip D.3 days
This is nothing we chased signal breaking vehicles with TN police literally on our back. They stopped us suddenly and unexpectedly they asked to chase two vehicles boy we never felt such empowerment the two constables jumped up on the back of 3 bikes that we had. and Avik
Dhananjay N.3 days
Good job bro
Iqra I.3 days
Proud to be south Indian
Abhinav S.3 days
Respect+
Vikash S.4 days
Now he is getting recognition. A true hard worker Annyarun. An inspiration to all bikers.
Doungul G.4 days
thats great
Biswajit G.4 days
awesome that's how it should be always police and citizen working together to help all Indians when there is need. we both need each other. Thanks to the police officer and the biker awesome guys u guys are heroes in my eyes. May god bless u guys always.
Santosh G.4 days
Join my group https://www.facebook.com/groups/2214506528563160/?ref=share
Binny S.4 days
Congratulations bro.
Ajuba D.4 days
That bus is from my home town TN-63
Rakesh P.4 days
Thanks a lot.....it means a lot
Mohammed F.4 days
Difference between Delhi /UP and TN police
Jeetz Z.4 days
❤
Brijesh K.5 days
Fantastic work ... Proving most bikers are simpletons with a warm heart.
Phani K.5 days
Good humanity
Shameer K.5 days
No words... just wow
Dilip K.5 days
An act of kindness however small it is never ever wasted ❤️❤️❤️🙏
Ayush M.5 days
bro...
Rajkumar S.5 days
That proud moment as a biker my shirtS collar gone up god bless you both 😌👏🤙🏻🙏🏻