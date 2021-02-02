back
To Be “Sanskaari” Or Not To Be?
When a small-town girl moves to a big city, her relatives often tell her to remember her "sanskaar". But what does she really want? 🤷 Thanks to Tape A Tale for the footage.
02/02/2021 5:27 AM
- 2.6M
- 48.9K
- 1.4K
1009 comments
Shashank M.11 hours
I must tell you u r on wrong track...whatever we learn is for our betterment..so stop blaming parents for that..once they sent us outside from our home...u r always free to do whatever you want..parents doesnot even know what we are doing..and people ignoring u not bcoz u hv ur own ethics..they ignore u just bcoz u want them to be with you on ur condition...its always not necessary to be the part of every plan of ur friends..and thatc is perfectly fine..try this give ur friends their space and see how ur acceptability increases among people..
Shell O.15 hours
This girl tried her best to make people understand her point. But I still see so many people belittling her. I am proud of her and I know she will grow stronger defeating all odds. ❤️
Dipanjan D.2 days
Behen ye sab chodho ... Padhai likhai karlo... Time hain avi v... Ye sab bolne se modiji khush hoke naukri nhi dene waale...
Mst S.2 days
A.G. S.2 days
Just defaming Indian culture
Aman P.2 days
Comparison ...total comparison between western and indian culture..... i.e parents asking for permission to step outside is just that they care about you....not to grab ur freedom from u..... Be successful ,talk about good ideas ,new inventions, new ideas, positivity go abroad make career,, make money and die...thats all we do right? but please don't disrespect and defame Parents of India... don't ruin your cultural ethics and parental respect and their unconditional love which you will definitely not get in western...Define your parents, define your country, define yourself! Otherwise there are many people in the west who thinks like you and still unknown....Be proud that u getting famous from our illiterate people of India according yo you!
Surekha O.2 days
Archana V.2 days
Mithilesh P.2 days
What an eloquent thought provoking speech! I commend this young woman for her emotional intelligence. I was especially overwhelmed when she spoke about 'acceptance', 'choice' & 'respect'. It's definitely interesting that one's choice to be indifferent to acceptance should be respected. I remember when I was in college & I asked something similar to one of my classmates...didn't take much courage since he was the weakest link...& I was in desperate need of notes to pass exams LOL 😆. Anyway, it's so obvious that while an individual respecting the choices of a group is expected, the vice versa of it is not even considered. Statistically speaking, an individual having to accept+respect the choices of every single member of a group is much harder because of the time, money & cognitive+verbal+physical effort involved in it...as opposed to just one or two group members being able to decide for the group (with the others in agreement). Also, one single member of the group (irrespective of rank in the hierarchy) can manipulate the whole group against you...making all the time, effort & money put into getting acceptance from the group an utterly wasteful endeavor. One might argue that one single group member may also help you...but it's a lot easier & faster to break a building than build it. And that applies to relationships too, especially relationship with a whole group. For eg: watch the movies 'G.I. Jane' & 'The Waterboy'. It's not always morally justified to blame an individual for him/her being rejected & ostracized by a group. BTW this applies to any group irrespective of numbers, for eg: a new bride or bridegroom being tormented by spouse's family or a new employee being tormented by group of coworkers at workplace or a fresher being ragged in high school/college by a group of seniors.
Dheeraj D.2 days
Bharat ka bhavishya khatre me hai🙏
Hafsa G.3 days
Harshal J.3 days
A girl has to be allowed to live life at it's fullest as well. No parents should put restrictions just because she's a girl or their so called relative's have asked them too. It's understandable parents do so coz they are protective about their precious girl but only if they are not brainwashed by their relative's saying how a girl's life is full of troubles and all. I mean come on rather trusting them trust your girl. A girl only needs trust of her parents, if she knows her family is there for her whenever she needs them she would never disappoint them, and also prove why they should be proud of her.
Ashish S.3 days
Maruf A.3 days
Jab ek bacchi ka maa banegi tab samjhegi bacchi.....
Swagata A.3 days
This is something touched me deeply 🐼
Hina A.3 days
Harish D.3 days
Lord Macaulay's machine is speaking. Very unlucky parents.
Priyanka M.3 days
Bharat M.3 days
Really appreciate your thoughts and I completely think the way yr 2nd version thinks so 🙌 for that. I see here also many disagree...the blind fold at times becomes so comfortable that ppl idea a good sight appears to be objectionable! Others preach shouldn’t be our command.
Nikhileswari S.3 days
Don't mislead and loose our culture it is what we were through ages,and it is that which has made us an entity in itself and the the entire world wants to be one with us