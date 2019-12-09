back

Top Three Criminal Gurus

Abroad, they got rich and powerful. Here are three Indian men that cashed in on Indian spirituality, allegedly committed crimes, and got away.

12/09/2019 5:03 AM
  • 2.7m
  • 1.3k

And even more

  1. Former Journalist Recalls Life In Byculla Prison

  2. Meet Karl Marx

  3. Animals Arrested Around The World

  4. 70 Years After Gandhi, Ghasera Sees Peaceful Protest

  5. 5 Deadly Fires in India

  6. Lady Constable Thrashes Eve-Teaser Outside Kanpur School

794 comments

  • Prantika C.
    13 hours

    Brut you have no right to make propaganda insult video. Christian pastors are accused of rape and muslim people lay million dollar for hajj umrah. How dare you make such fake video to criminalise gurus .west now want to detach yoga fro its indian root by making gurus look bad. Someone accused of something does not mean they did it. Selective potray of false info is visible here

  • Prantika C.
    13 hours

    Propaganda video.

  • ऋचा क.
    15 hours

    This aljazeera link proves the page is run by a Muslim, spreading hate and propaganda against gurus like Osho and Maharshi Then they want secularism because they are the peace loving religion. If you spit at sky the spit will land on your face only. 😆

  • Shank S.
    15 hours

    Do ur proper study and release the name with accusation Don't put the name here' osho'

  • Thirumaran S.
    15 hours

    Hi, Brut India! I expect you to write about all the Vatican scandals and other Christianity scandals with equal vigour, please. Thank you in advance.

  • Richa C.
    15 hours

    You should take the video down. Defaming revered gurus like maharshi and Osho. Take it down Admin Others.. pls report this video and let FB take it down.

  • Ragini Y.
    17 hours

    Osho is everything... stop painting him in wrong picture

  • Sambridha T.
    18 hours

    Desi chartikala herna

  • Tribhawan B.
    a day

    Fuck u he was not a criminal.america made him criminal.

  • Vikas P.
    a day

    osho ji not a criminal

  • Azran Q.
    a day

    chiiii ree. Guru hai na chodh guru 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Tmg S.
    2 days

    All about name fame and money

  • Mac J.
    2 days

    You fuck 😞😞😞 Maharishi योगी.. What proof u have

  • Ash N.
    2 days

    Go. Publish about islamic imam also u can have so many cases..... It an insult to maharishi...... The target was on maharishi... To tanish his image.....

  • Bhojendra G.
    2 days

    India got talents.

  • Rajendra D.
    2 days

    Now tell us about Sri Sri and other similar Gurus

  • Amit M.
    2 days

    Guruji ko pyar chaiye

  • Shakuntala D.
    2 days

    Who are protecting them? Need I say more??😒😒

  • Suhas K.
    2 days

    Brut is Christian minded media which never understant India and Indian yogis. I am sure they can't understand Osho in their life time

  • Iaani T.
    2 days

    They all fuck in the head.😂😂😂