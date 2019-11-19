back

Trolls Target Ranu Mondal Over Makeover

Singer Ranu Mondal’s life changed after she went viral singing a Lata Mangeshkar song. But now as a fresh target of trolling, she’s dealing with the bitter side of fame.

278 comments

  • Kuldeep S.
  • Rahul A.
  • Anand M.
    Whoever is the makeup person she has turned her into a ghost.

  • Jitender S.
  • Kumar S.
    Ghantaaaa Ranu mandal

  • Jaypal S.
    Wah prabhu kya rza h teri rank ko raja bnana raja ko ranks

  • Shuvra S.
    Bright lipstick , loud eye makeup done for over a middle aged lady 🙄🙄???? Make up should be done to enhance one's features, make you look bright And fresh! The fundamentals of the make up artist and basics of make up ,are firstly all messed up of thE person whoever did her make up! Instead of keeping it sober and classy and working on defining her personality, the make artist has only shown the incompetency!!

  • Diksha J.
    Garib ka mekeup karna bhi pap Ho Gaya hai.. a society bhohot chidati hai

  • Ashu R.
    Muje bi 1 gane ka maoka de to 1 gana me bi ga sakta hu sir ji

  • Ashu R.
    Very nice sir 7054249684

  • Přêm R.
    Mujhe kux dikhai ni de rha Don't try to tuch my cmnt reply button🤫😂😂😂

  • Ayush M.
    door vikhari diskasting singar

  • Anupam P.
    Thu bara

  • सिंगर ह.
    समय की बात है किस्मत और समय जब साथ देता है जो होना होता है वो समय पर हो जाता है ।हजरत खान संगीत कलाकार गोरखपुर से बोल रहा हूँ

  • Tapash A.
    Alian

  • Manir H.
    Pagol

  • Kåbir S.
    Bana

  • Deep S.
    Nice

  • Sanjana S.
    Ranu mondal ko Galti Nahi wo make up artist ka he... Khud to make Nahi kiya hoga na 😡😡😡

  • Rejaul K.
    ইদুর কে সিদুর লাগে না কি