Turning Cigarette Butts Into Teddy Bears

Ever wondered what happens to the cigarette butts you casually throw away? Naman Gupta decided to use this toxic waste to make something surprising... 🧸

21/06/2021 1:04 PMupdated: 21/06/2021 1:05 PM
6 comments

  • Rajesh S.
    5 hours

    Good evening

  • Saroj D.
    6 hours

    Great job

  • Vijay K.
    6 hours

    Great Going Bro....Keep up the Good Work..

  • Sonam S.
    6 hours

    Thank you for doing this

  • Brut India
    7 hours

    Read more about the environmental concerns here: https://www.hindustantimes.com/opinion/the-environmental-challenge-posed-by-cigarette-butt-litter-101610204964038.html

  • Albert B.
    7 hours

    We need more entrepreneurs like him. Kudos!