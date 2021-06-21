back
Turning Cigarette Butts Into Teddy Bears
Ever wondered what happens to the cigarette butts you casually throw away? Naman Gupta decided to use this toxic waste to make something surprising... 🧸
21/06/2021 1:04 PMupdated: 21/06/2021 1:05 PM
6 comments
Rajesh S.5 hours
Good evening
Saroj D.6 hours
Great job
Vijay K.6 hours
Great Going Bro....Keep up the Good Work..
Sonam S.6 hours
Thank you for doing this
Brut India7 hours
Read more about the environmental concerns here: https://www.hindustantimes.com/opinion/the-environmental-challenge-posed-by-cigarette-butt-litter-101610204964038.html
Albert B.7 hours
We need more entrepreneurs like him. Kudos!