Unoriginal Content Killing India's Oscar Aspirations

What's India getting wrong at the Oscars?

02/16/2020 4:57 AM
97 comments

  • Kumar Y.
    3 hours

    Bcoz chutya h Bollywood 😂😂😂

  • Ramya T.
    4 hours

    Send Chhpak this time. Original story , just like Erin Brockovich

  • Rohan B.
    5 hours

    Panther Pachali an original classic.

  • Ranjana S.
    a day

    Sadma , pushpak, andhadun

  • Romeyraj B.
    a day

    Kyuki Oscars mein jugaad nahi chalta inka...

  • Vilas D.
    a day

    The bullshit awards.

  • Faroghe A.
    a day

    Oscar is Biased dear.

  • Raja E.
    a day

    I still don't understand how made it to

  • Praveen J.
    2 days

    What sort of dumbass sends gully boy for Oscars?

  • Bhaskar S.
    2 days

    Don't care...

  • Hammad W.
    2 days

    The big problem is wrong submission also. When you send Barfi instead of Gang's of Wasseypur, what else can you expect

  • ZosangRulz M.
    2 days

    Lage raho!

  • Anoop M.
    2 days

    The only option Is never consider Bollywood and go for regional options

  • Naval D.
    2 days

    Over acting and too many songs and dance

  • Satyanarayana S.
    2 days

    Because most of the Bollywood films are sponsored by Dawood gang to convert their black money into white money

  • Vishnu A.
    2 days

    Because we need good movies on the mainstream, not a mix of soft porn and dance., Again, "on the mainstream".

  • Abhijeet K.
    2 days

    Public he aisi hai. Things gonna get bad .

  • Ashwin N.
    2 days

    BOLLYSHIT SUCKSS

  • Bvs R.
    2 days

    We Indians follow ancestral things right from the beginning, how will a change come, today all b...y stars are the property of that st....

  • Xéshan K.
    2 days

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2532148947025432&id=2326639277576401 Oscar winning performence