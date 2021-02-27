back

Usha Uthup’s Journey From Nightclub Singer To Legend

Usha Uthup may not have got many chances to sing for Hindi films, but music gave her the best things in life. In 2013, she shared her story in her own inimitable manner at an INKtalks event.

27/02/2021 6:57 AM
  • 1.7M
  • 1.4K

992 comments

  • Manideepa S.
    9 hours

    🙏

  • Pamela S.
    10 hours

    Your just awesome mam.. 🤩🤩😍

  • Shravan K.
    10 hours

    She is great 🙏

  • Ashima H.
    11 hours

    Lovely❤. She has always been my favorite. I just love her

  • Pãprî Ç.
    11 hours

    What a personality, a lovely singer, a legend❤

  • Aniruddha R.
    12 hours

    check this out

  • Charles N.
    12 hours

    Beautiful❤ human! Love you ma'am! God bless you with more music N happiness

  • Kessng O.
    14 hours

    Love you Usha ji.zi had the previlage to meet you in person way back in 1980s.You liked my ear rings made out of gold and trouquise..I am from Sikkim.Gangtok.we show you in hindi film with amit ji.the song ramba ho sambha ho.its a pity hiw Sambha turn out to be a villian in bollywood 80s or 70s..

  • Archita M.
    14 hours

    She is amazing

  • Kasturi C.
    14 hours

    Awesome

  • Thanringla V.
    15 hours

    Incredible 👏👏👏

  • Aubrey S.
    15 hours

    Hello Ma’am I don’t know if you remember a town called Coonoor and a Hotel Taj Garden Retreat you sang with my band called The Renegades. Loved every moment of it this was way back in1992. Regards Aubrey

  • Bilman S.
    15 hours

    She also sang in our language, Garo. Great songs, wonderful singer. Much respect.🙌

  • Sumona S.
    15 hours

    Sharing with thanks !!!🙏🏻😮🤩🎶♥️👍

  • Yangki B.
    16 hours

    😍

  • Mahid M.
    17 hours

    She’s so gently adorable 🥰

  • Tinty D.
    17 hours

    I like you mother/sister/friend n I love your voice n I remember your Garo song....

  • Sanaya B.
    18 hours

    She's Amazing ❤️

  • Shaijan B.
    18 hours

    Hi...kay it is a beautiful collection, and of course, she is a unique singer in India, I love her different voice.

  • Muntasir S.
    19 hours

    I dnt even knw about it ....that usha uthud sung a skyfall... but amazing voice so unique and heavy

