back
Usha Uthup’s Journey From Nightclub Singer To Legend
Usha Uthup may not have got many chances to sing for Hindi films, but music gave her the best things in life. In 2013, she shared her story in her own inimitable manner at an INKtalks event.
27/02/2021 6:57 AM
- 1.7M
- 36.4K
- 1.4K
992 comments
Manideepa S.9 hours
🙏
Pamela S.10 hours
Your just awesome mam.. 🤩🤩😍
Shravan K.10 hours
She is great 🙏
Ashima H.11 hours
Lovely❤. She has always been my favorite. I just love her
Pãprî Ç.11 hours
What a personality, a lovely singer, a legend❤
Aniruddha R.12 hours
check this out
Charles N.12 hours
Beautiful❤ human! Love you ma'am! God bless you with more music N happiness
Kessng O.14 hours
Love you Usha ji.zi had the previlage to meet you in person way back in 1980s.You liked my ear rings made out of gold and trouquise..I am from Sikkim.Gangtok.we show you in hindi film with amit ji.the song ramba ho sambha ho.its a pity hiw Sambha turn out to be a villian in bollywood 80s or 70s..
Archita M.14 hours
She is amazing
Kasturi C.14 hours
Awesome
Thanringla V.15 hours
Incredible 👏👏👏
Aubrey S.15 hours
Hello Ma’am I don’t know if you remember a town called Coonoor and a Hotel Taj Garden Retreat you sang with my band called The Renegades. Loved every moment of it this was way back in1992. Regards Aubrey
Bilman S.15 hours
She also sang in our language, Garo. Great songs, wonderful singer. Much respect.🙌
Sumona S.15 hours
Sharing with thanks !!!🙏🏻😮🤩🎶♥️👍
Yangki B.16 hours
😍
Mahid M.17 hours
She’s so gently adorable 🥰
Tinty D.17 hours
I like you mother/sister/friend n I love your voice n I remember your Garo song....
Sanaya B.18 hours
She's Amazing ❤️
Shaijan B.18 hours
Hi...kay it is a beautiful collection, and of course, she is a unique singer in India, I love her different voice.
Muntasir S.19 hours
I dnt even knw about it ....that usha uthud sung a skyfall... but amazing voice so unique and heavy