Vajpayee's Revolutionary Streak In Verse
This undated clip showed Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his emphatic best as he presents a riveting recitation of one of his famous poems. #tbt
03/12/2020 5:27 AM
18 comments
Bilawal A.15/12/2020 12:46
I am continuously listening to these verses of Sir Atal from Pakistan ♥ since this video has been uploaded by Brut. I am just dreaming and fantasizing of a time when Pakistan and India, both neighbors present a true picture of the central theme of this poem which is " Hamein qadam mila kar chalna ho ga "....... If we come to walk together even for once the world will realize and see the real and unquestionable power and strength of peace, economy, tourism, security, education, health, diverse culture and all other segments of any developed land. The wonderful potential of people of subcontinent will surprise the whole world. صرف ہمیں قدم ملا کر چلنا ہو گا ♥
Prahlad M.06/12/2020 12:58
I have heard his famous address in parliament Great speach by a great politician
Hassan D.04/12/2020 22:17
Though Iam Pakistani but I have deep respect for Vajpaye. He was a good man, a sound politician and sincerely tried to normalize relations between both the countries
Azampasha A.04/12/2020 06:17
Watch his Communal speech of 5 Dec 1992
Ertugrul K.04/12/2020 05:58
But I like Modi 😁
Shaik H.04/12/2020 04:17
ABV normalised the JanSangh, he was the softcore version.
Avinash C.03/12/2020 19:13
We ll never have any public speaker like him ever
Protesting V.03/12/2020 13:19
Great leader and scholar too
Raj S.03/12/2020 12:45
Great man.
Abhishek A.03/12/2020 12:39
One of the greatest and true leader and i will not quote him as politician, he was a leader
Manu S.03/12/2020 10:06
Sadev atal 💓
Bilawal A.03/12/2020 09:12
Heartfelt ♥
Rais S.03/12/2020 09:05
I wish he was correctly understood by current leaders and ANDHBHAKTS.
Samruddhi K.03/12/2020 08:31
No one leader is greater than him in every manner. He was a dynamic personality of Bharat... always feel proud.....His thoughts will guide us for ever.....
Tirtha G.03/12/2020 07:53
Where is those leaders and where is now
Arpit A.03/12/2020 07:38
Best PM india ever had.. unlucky for india that he could serve in the office only for 6 years..🙏🙏
Usama S.03/12/2020 07:35
He ignited sectarian violence by calling Hindutva followers in the name of Babri masjid.
Indrajit D.03/12/2020 06:33
🙏🙏🙏