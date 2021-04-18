back

Vidyut Jammwal On His Bollywood Journey

It's been a decade since Vidyut Jammwal began acting in films. How did a child who was fascinated by Kalaripayattu reach where he is today? Jammwal reveals it all in this candid interview with Brut.

18/04/2021 6:57 AM
  • 135.2K
  • 88

74 comments

  • Pooja A.
    3 hours

    See!

  • Prashant K.
    5 hours

    It's nothing about amle or female because it's about minimum effort and maximum attack on the enemy because you need energy to fight more enemies

  • Koushiki P.
    6 hours

    vaaaaaaaai dakh 😍

  • Gim M.
    6 hours

    No offense he is way more better than Tiger Shroff , do cast him in every action movie

  • Mithu D.
    6 hours

    You inspire the youth, a lot! Thank you!!

  • Pratik M.
    7 hours

    True hero and humble person continue your hard work

  • Munna L.
    7 hours

    For the simplicity and strong human being i like him💙🇧🇩

  • DayalPrasad T.
    7 hours

    Great👍 🌹

  • Geethanjali T.
    8 hours

    He shoul hve been in bhaagi 2

  • Peter H.
    8 hours

    When u do some great work n if it inspire others, then u hav created the ripple effect.

  • Cla F.
    8 hours

    Love all his movies 🤩

  • Sanchita C.
    8 hours

    Superb Jammwal,great physique. God bless you

  • Hufrish G.
    9 hours

    Rockstar is ure summary

  • Priya G.
    10 hours

    All tym favorite cute handsome hunk.....I loved him evn in villain role.....

  • Laila F.
    10 hours

    He is superb. He set example what you can if you have true intention.

  • Itrat Z.
    11 hours

    So positive 👍 Amazing, I am your fan now🥰

  • Sheba A.
    12 hours

    ❤️

  • Leena L.
    12 hours

    I hope we see more movies with him as main character. He deserves it.

  • Govind B.
    12 hours

    Really proud of you Jammwal

  • Namdichai L.
    13 hours

    Best

