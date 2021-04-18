back
Vidyut Jammwal On His Bollywood Journey
It's been a decade since Vidyut Jammwal began acting in films. How did a child who was fascinated by Kalaripayattu reach where he is today? Jammwal reveals it all in this candid interview with Brut.
18/04/2021 6:57 AM
74 comments
Pooja A.3 hours
See!
Prashant K.5 hours
It's nothing about amle or female because it's about minimum effort and maximum attack on the enemy because you need energy to fight more enemies
Koushiki P.6 hours
vaaaaaaaai dakh 😍
Gim M.6 hours
No offense he is way more better than Tiger Shroff , do cast him in every action movie
Mithu D.6 hours
You inspire the youth, a lot! Thank you!!
Pratik M.7 hours
True hero and humble person continue your hard work
Munna L.7 hours
For the simplicity and strong human being i like him💙🇧🇩
DayalPrasad T.7 hours
Great👍 🌹
Geethanjali T.8 hours
He shoul hve been in bhaagi 2
Peter H.8 hours
When u do some great work n if it inspire others, then u hav created the ripple effect.
Cla F.8 hours
Love all his movies 🤩
Sanchita C.8 hours
Superb Jammwal,great physique. God bless you
Hufrish G.9 hours
Rockstar is ure summary
Priya G.10 hours
All tym favorite cute handsome hunk.....I loved him evn in villain role.....
Laila F.10 hours
He is superb. He set example what you can if you have true intention.
Itrat Z.11 hours
So positive 👍 Amazing, I am your fan now🥰
Sheba A.12 hours
❤️
Leena L.12 hours
I hope we see more movies with him as main character. He deserves it.
Govind B.12 hours
Really proud of you Jammwal
Namdichai L.13 hours
Best