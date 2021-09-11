back
Vidyut Jammwal Remembers Sidharth Shukla
Vidyut Jammwal paid an emotional tribute to his friend, actor Sidharth Shukla, who died last week...
09/09/2021 4:47 PMupdated: 09/09/2021 4:49 PM
61 comments
Asha G.11/09/2021 21:25
came back sid
Ajaz A.11/09/2021 00:03
Moth sabko haradeti ho usse koi nahi jit sakta
Alphonso M.10/09/2021 21:24
Sorry for your loss Vidyut,may the Almighty God grant him eternal rest.He will be always remembered😞😢 You do take care of yourself,keep courage, be strong and God bless you 😇
Srk K.10/09/2021 19:39
Miss you forever Siddharth😭😭😭💔💔
Josephine K.10/09/2021 16:38
I agree
Swati M.10/09/2021 14:35
We miss you Sid, may your soul rest in peace🙏🙏
Fariha J.10/09/2021 14:34
plz 😭🙏
Lata D.10/09/2021 13:34
DEAR WHAT ARE YOU TRYING TO BE IN THE LIMELIGHT BY DISCUSSING SIDDHART SHUKLA YOU DO NOT BECOME IMPORTANT THOSE ARE HIS ACHIEVEMENTS WE ALWAYS SAY ALL THE GOOD THINGS ABOUT A DEAD MAN IRRESPECTIVE OF THE FACT WHO HE WAS AND HOW HOW HE WAS
Samiran D.10/09/2021 11:38
Aur steroids lo
Tashi R.10/09/2021 11:18
SIR JI THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR YOUR T SHIRT ❤️
Ammara H.10/09/2021 11:15
the way he says he respect women as real man :)
Nt L.10/09/2021 10:57
Never knew him much before the BB episodes although he was popular in TV series and co-starred with Varun & Alia as well. But whatever you are saying Sir about his presence and impression that he makes on people is what I feel about him today. Became big fan of his after watching closely in BB in which Life ke saare rishton ka memories bana diya. I wish his soul to be in peace and thanks for all the wonderful memories you shared. Om Shanti 🙏
Nourin H.10/09/2021 10:51
THANKS FOR SHARE THIS 😊😊💖💖💖💖
Fozia C.10/09/2021 10:48
Such a great personality you have and you expressed beautiful feelings about Sidharrth .There is no day when am not missing Sidharrth he left to early 😪😪😪
Yaduprabha Y.10/09/2021 10:26
Gone too early..
Surya K.10/09/2021 10:15
Very nice Vidut about sharing your feelings about Sid.... Really appreciated...🙏🙏
Arpit T.10/09/2021 08:28
Ye tareef uske jeete g karta to or Acha hota
Tooba A.10/09/2021 08:26
🥺
Payal J.10/09/2021 06:55
I attended his live session that day, thoroughly. The way he expressed all about Sidharth was indeed soulful and beautiful, probably that's how a friend should be. "He was raised by good women" will remain my fav.
Nafia J.10/09/2021 05:42
I remember ami hut hat call diye tore koilm ashbo...i miss you.ami morle amne tui bolish accha?🥰