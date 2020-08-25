back

Vir Das On His Virtual Comedy Shows

When his fans were confined at home due to Covid-19, Vir Das decided to provide them a virtual comedic relief. Special thanks to Weirdass Comedy.

08/25/2020 5:27 AM
  • 32.3k
  • 4

3 comments

  • Andra M.
    08/26/2020 06:52

    Thank you for the laughs 🤭

  • Junaid N.
    08/25/2020 06:06

    Not pakistan fault.. It is really nice to hear🤣🤣🤣.. It means that some people has this realisation that indian media and their govt blames pakistan for every thick and thin in india...

  • Atharv M.
    08/25/2020 05:51

    same headphones.?

