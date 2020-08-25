back
Vir Das On His Virtual Comedy Shows
When his fans were confined at home due to Covid-19, Vir Das decided to provide them a virtual comedic relief. Special thanks to Weirdass Comedy.
08/25/2020 5:27 AM
3 comments
Andra M.08/26/2020 06:52
Thank you for the laughs 🤭
Junaid N.08/25/2020 06:06
Not pakistan fault.. It is really nice to hear🤣🤣🤣.. It means that some people has this realisation that indian media and their govt blames pakistan for every thick and thin in india...
Atharv M.08/25/2020 05:51
same headphones.?