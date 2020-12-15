back
VJ Chitra In Happier Moments
Tamil actor Chitra was bubbling with life in this interview two years ago where she discussed her college days, strict parents and work aspirations. The actor was found dead in a hotel room on 9th December 2020 in Chennai.
11/12/2020 3:18 PMupdated: 11/12/2020 3:19 PM
80 comments
Mani K.3 hours
Amina B.10 hours
Umarani U.a day
Eavolo assigal kadavulukum manacelliy😭😭😭😭😭🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🌹🌹🌹🌹
Kaladevi D.2 days
Shanti K.2 days
Aravind A.3 days
Sara S.4 days
Appa P.4 days
Bala K.4 days
Money .... Badatopam ...... Luxury bungalow ...... Expensive car for public view ..... All this to elevate itself and show to the people .... To compensate for that the politicians, the great points of money making The sons gradually throw away the words of desire, giving the things they desire and complying with the vile act and gradually causing harm to the woman. Gives the courage to change direction The fall is automatically seeking itself out when the ego of "just" begins to rise slightly. Eventually triggering suicide? Is this today's cine world ??
RN P.5 days
humble and nice artist, very innocent, thamilponnu Chithra RIP
சா.தினேஷ் க.5 days
இப்டி பண்ணிட்டிங்களே தங்கையை😔😔😔
Anuja P.5 days
Shanti P.6 days
Vadivel V.6 days
Ammu .6 days
Valliyammah S.6 days
even her father police. Kadevuleh intha uuru irukeh🤦🏻♀️
Mjm F.6 days
Kavitamizh K.7 days
Anusha M.7 days
Nalila15/12/2020 15:41
Enna cholla nalla chutti ponnu pavem.