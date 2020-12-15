back

VJ Chitra In Happier Moments

Tamil actor Chitra was bubbling with life in this interview two years ago where she discussed her college days, strict parents and work aspirations. The actor was found dead in a hotel room on 9th December 2020 in Chennai.

11/12/2020 3:18 PMupdated: 11/12/2020 3:19 PM
  • 844.4K
  • 98

80 comments

  • Mani K.
    3 hours

    We miss u

  • Amina B.
    10 hours

    Such a jovial ,pretty nice girl

  • Umarani U.
    a day

    Eavolo assigal kadavulukum manacelliy😭😭😭😭😭🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🌹🌹🌹🌹

  • Kaladevi D.
    2 days

    I miss you

  • Shanti K.
    2 days

    Rip chitra..

  • Aravind A.
    3 days

    I miss u

  • Sara S.
    4 days

    Super

  • Appa P.
    4 days

    Miss u chithu akka

  • Bala K.
    4 days

    Money .... Badatopam ...... Luxury bungalow ...... Expensive car for public view ..... All this to elevate itself and show to the people .... To compensate for that the politicians, the great points of money making The sons gradually throw away the words of desire, giving the things they desire and complying with the vile act and gradually causing harm to the woman. Gives the courage to change direction The fall is automatically seeking itself out when the ego of "just" begins to rise slightly. Eventually triggering suicide? Is this today's cine world ??

  • RN P.
    5 days

    humble and nice artist, very innocent, thamilponnu Chithra RIP

  • சா.தினேஷ் க.
    5 days

    இப்டி பண்ணிட்டிங்களே தங்கையை😔😔😔

  • Anuja P.
    5 days

    P0ti

  • Shanti P.
    6 days

    ,

  • Vadivel V.
    6 days

    Rip

  • Ammu .
    6 days

    Lively girl ..l really miss u chithu

  • Valliyammah S.
    6 days

    even her father police. Kadevuleh intha uuru irukeh🤦🏻‍♀️

  • Mjm F.
    6 days

    Good morning

  • Kavitamizh K.
    7 days

    Miss u sis

  • Anusha M.
    7 days

    Miss you

  • Nalila
    15/12/2020 15:41

    Enna cholla nalla chutti ponnu pavem.

