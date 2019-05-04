back

Want An Opinion? Ask Bollywood Actor Swara Bhaskar

Why Swara Bhaskar wants to delete her Twitter account. Thanks Ishq FM for the footage!

05/04/2019 7:30 AM
  • 1.1m
  • 374

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Speaks To Brut India

  2. Deepika Padukone In Tears At Chhapaak Trailer Launch

  3. Taapsee Pannu Shuts Down Troll In The Audience

  4. Sushmita Sen’s Young Daughter Writes On Adoption

  5. What Goes On Inside The Bigg Boss House?

  6. 3 Andaz Apna Apna Silver Jubilee Secrets

344 comments

  • Sharad M.
    06/08/2019 18:31

    Aligarh wali bacchi ke liye koi placard nahi banaya kya.. Oh sorry usmey tumhara favourite majhab wala doshi hai kya.. Ok carry on with melodrama lady Gaga

  • Ajanta M.
    06/02/2019 12:46

    Kareena k valo lagche dekh

  • Saubhag T.
    05/30/2019 09:55

    , content we missed.

  • Priyadarshini C.
    05/29/2019 05:43

    Kareena is looking awesome

  • Sheetal J.
    05/26/2019 15:38

    🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Glainal P.
    05/25/2019 09:43

    Tho karna

  • Shashank T.
    05/25/2019 02:48

    उंगली

  • Niraj R.
    05/25/2019 00:34

    Bhot jahil aurat sabit hue h yeh

  • Rakesh S.
    05/24/2019 23:34

    She is totally scripted actress just setting in AC room and commenting something on social media..it will not make her to feminst

  • Vikram G.
    05/24/2019 16:05

    Lovely swara bhaskar should join congress party

  • Saurabh T.
    05/24/2019 07:18

    Ediot people 😂

  • Bhavesh K.
    05/24/2019 00:32

    Bakwass

  • Karmbir S.
    05/23/2019 19:08

    Isne Ganga ji ke Ghat Pe Doonda hai ......😂🤣

  • Ramen G.
    05/23/2019 17:22

    Faltu women

  • RamBharose P.
    05/23/2019 14:25

    5 year free vibrator service for her .......maze lete raho

  • Hemant V.
    05/23/2019 13:31

    First of all.. ye ungli niche karwao iski

  • Akshay A.
    05/23/2019 12:37

    Ungali wali mata ka dost har gya

  • Manish C.
    05/23/2019 10:15

    Abb to karegi hi...bjp jo jeet gayi...And please try to close your mouth also .. Speak less about hindus

  • Rajvir S.
    05/23/2019 07:15

    Ye bhosari wali.... deshdrohi kanayiya ka parchar karne gayi thi ...Randi madharchod....dekh Jake KyA hal hua.... kanayiya ka...wo to gya ....ab tera bhi koi film nhi dekhne wala....Randi ki bachhi.... behanchod....

  • Akash P.
    05/23/2019 07:04

    Burnol