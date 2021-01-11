back

What Anushka And Family Did During The Lockdown

“Spending time with family has been the most beautiful thing out of this entire period.” Anushka Sharma talked about living through the lockdown in this interview to Rajeev Masand in May last year. On Monday, she and husband Virat Kohli announced the birth of their daughter, ringing in a flurry of congratulatory messages from Virushka fans around the world.

11/01/2021 5:11 PMupdated: 11/01/2021 5:13 PM
  • 168.4K
  • 27

23 comments

  • Sreelatha S.
    2 days

    What BS is this, seriously!

  • Shah Z.
    2 days

    https://youtu.be/zdIJzQa3j10

  • Rosy G.
    3 days

    Congratulations Anushka I am happy to hear that the outcome of pandemic as your experience is superb. You are really brilliant.

  • Rambhai R.
    3 days

  • Kakoli S.
    3 days

    So why I will I know all this ??😱😱😱😱😱😱

  • Mohammed S.
    3 days

    Congratulations virushka

  • Sudhir S.
    3 days

    Bycott

  • Hrittika G.
    3 days

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Vikki S.
    3 days

    So, we can expect no more acting from her. Thank you so much, God bless Bollywood

  • Ismail W.
    3 days

    Congratulations to both parents.

  • Imraz S.
    3 days

    😂😂😂😂

  • Abhinav A.
    3 days

    Congratulations Anushka

  • Gracian D.
    3 days

    Bc

  • Abhinav A.
    3 days

    Anushka you are not only great actress but you are also most humble and great human being. I still remember I see you in the Lalit hotel Mumbai and I take selfie 🤳 with you and also autograph. You are very humble to your fans. You were doing shooting that time..

  • Hervé F.
    3 days

    Congratulations to them. Best wishes of happiness 🙂

  • Akash S.
    3 days

    Congratulations with your baby girl ❤

  • Kameel P.
    3 days

    Lovely ❤️

  • Nidhi A.
    4 days

    Well spoken by Anushka.👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

  • Denis M.
    4 days

    Great thinking 👍

  • Raj S.
    4 days

    Very confusing why people are concerned about how rich and affluent are coping. We should be concerned about how the people living in poverty are coping.

