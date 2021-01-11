back
What Anushka And Family Did During The Lockdown
“Spending time with family has been the most beautiful thing out of this entire period.” Anushka Sharma talked about living through the lockdown in this interview to Rajeev Masand in May last year. On Monday, she and husband Virat Kohli announced the birth of their daughter, ringing in a flurry of congratulatory messages from Virushka fans around the world.
11/01/2021 5:11 PMupdated: 11/01/2021 5:13 PM
- 168.4K
- 783
- 27
23 comments
Sreelatha S.2 days
What BS is this, seriously!
Shah Z.2 days
https://youtu.be/zdIJzQa3j10
Rosy G.3 days
Congratulations Anushka I am happy to hear that the outcome of pandemic as your experience is superb. You are really brilliant.
Rambhai R.3 days
I am very surprised and still can't believe that there are still honest and real traders,I am very happy and so excited trading with Mr abbana dogo,i never took he serious until my first withdrawal of $10000 within 5days of trading! I am very glad and grateful with mr.egofu 100% trade ,and I want you to trade with he it's your choice to trade with him or not, I'm just passing this good information to my friends and other people Click on this link below to contact he https://www.facebook.com/abbana.dogo
Kakoli S.3 days
So why I will I know all this ??😱😱😱😱😱😱
Mohammed S.3 days
Congratulations virushka
Sudhir S.3 days
Bycott
Hrittika G.3 days
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Vikki S.3 days
So, we can expect no more acting from her. Thank you so much, God bless Bollywood
Ismail W.3 days
Congratulations to both parents.
Imraz S.3 days
😂😂😂😂
Abhinav A.3 days
Congratulations Anushka
Gracian D.3 days
Bc
Abhinav A.3 days
Anushka you are not only great actress but you are also most humble and great human being. I still remember I see you in the Lalit hotel Mumbai and I take selfie 🤳 with you and also autograph. You are very humble to your fans. You were doing shooting that time..
Hervé F.3 days
Congratulations to them. Best wishes of happiness 🙂
Akash S.3 days
Congratulations with your baby girl ❤
Kameel P.3 days
Lovely ❤️
Nidhi A.4 days
Well spoken by Anushka.👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Denis M.4 days
Great thinking 👍
Raj S.4 days
Very confusing why people are concerned about how rich and affluent are coping. We should be concerned about how the people living in poverty are coping.