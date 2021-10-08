back

What Being Miss Universe Meant To Sushmita Sen

When Sushmita Sen went back in time to the moment she became the first Indian to win Miss Universe... Thanks to KKR Mind Studio for the footage.

08/10/2021 5:16 PM
  • 117.9K
  • 40

31 comments

  • Maya K.
    a day

    Very graceful woman

  • Rukhsana J.
    3 days

    So graceful

  • Veena S.
    3 days

    Will always be an inspiration 🤩👍

  • Durga D.
    3 days

    And you inspire me ❤️

  • Rumi B.
    4 days

    lb p

  • Preety M.
    4 days

    i adore her, and i so want to meet her someday😍

  • Akshaya P.
    5 days

    ♥️

  • Udai S.
    5 days

    Gutterwood worm

  • Soma S.
    5 days

    always proud of you ❤ ❤ ❤

  • Jaikala G.
    5 days

    You were disbelieving or unbelievable in shocked surprise

  • Jaikala G.
    5 days

    That's why you cried at the Miss Universe contest on winning...wow!

  • Jaikala G.
    5 days

    I'm proud of Squadron Leader Rakesh Sharma! He has done us proud!

  • Asif A.
    5 days

    Gg

  • Supratim M.
    5 days

    She is fire My first ever crush she was❤️ The evergreen Sush 🔥

  • Satish C.
    5 days

    Great confidence.

  • Shruti M.
    5 days

    yr words really inspires me a lot.

  • Janu P.
    5 days

    Her speech always have beautiful and deeper meanings. And I love her genuinely and so nature down to earth as well. She doesn't care about weight or beauty outside but always beauty inside. Inspiring women. God bless her!

  • Ajeet K.
    5 days

    10trums....

  • Ila M.
    5 days

    She is so sincere, inspiring, intelligent and a stunning beauty. Made me so happy when she won.

  • Athara S.
    5 days

    Love the way she speaks. One of those few people that you can just carry on listening to when they speak. Truly gifted with sensibility, intelligence and an open mind!

