What Being Miss Universe Meant To Sushmita Sen
When Sushmita Sen went back in time to the moment she became the first Indian to win Miss Universe... Thanks to KKR Mind Studio for the footage.
08/10/2021 5:16 PM
Maya K.a day
Very graceful woman
Rukhsana J.3 days
So graceful
Veena S.3 days
Will always be an inspiration 🤩👍
Durga D.3 days
And you inspire me ❤️
Rumi B.4 days
lb p
Preety M.4 days
i adore her, and i so want to meet her someday😍
Akshaya P.5 days
♥️
Udai S.5 days
Gutterwood worm
Soma S.5 days
always proud of you ❤ ❤ ❤
Jaikala G.5 days
You were disbelieving or unbelievable in shocked surprise
Jaikala G.5 days
That's why you cried at the Miss Universe contest on winning...wow!
Jaikala G.5 days
I'm proud of Squadron Leader Rakesh Sharma! He has done us proud!
Asif A.5 days
Gg
Supratim M.5 days
She is fire My first ever crush she was❤️ The evergreen Sush 🔥
Satish C.5 days
Great confidence.
Shruti M.5 days
yr words really inspires me a lot.
Janu P.5 days
Her speech always have beautiful and deeper meanings. And I love her genuinely and so nature down to earth as well. She doesn't care about weight or beauty outside but always beauty inside. Inspiring women. God bless her!
Ajeet K.5 days
10trums....
Ila M.5 days
She is so sincere, inspiring, intelligent and a stunning beauty. Made me so happy when she won.
Athara S.5 days
Love the way she speaks. One of those few people that you can just carry on listening to when they speak. Truly gifted with sensibility, intelligence and an open mind!