What Do Kids Eat Around The World?
This photographer captured what kids' lunches look like around the world, and found something interesting about the average Indian diet. 🥪😋
07/10/2019 6:57 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 8:30 AM
- 43.1k
- 719
- 22
12 comments
Anuja J.07/13/2019 01:27
what a creative study.
Amu S.07/12/2019 06:40
What an Idea.. Dis is really depicted and explained in a true manner..
Khushboo P.07/11/2019 07:52
It's so true kids around the world and in India are almost targeted by billion dollar companies as their target consumers. More effort and awareness needs to be made so that kids around the world can get better nutrition.
Jitanshu S.07/11/2019 06:34
Ei same kotha ami toke boli...Spencer's e...
Vanitha K.07/11/2019 00:25
Every time we make fresh food with lots of veggies and whole grains....happy to note what Indian kids eat are more nutritious...great...
Aparna S.07/10/2019 18:35
My family cooks all the junk food indian version , there is no need to go out to eat coz u can make pretty good , healthy and ample version at home, with hygiene and nutrition
Soumyadeep D.07/10/2019 11:44
Papiya S.07/10/2019 10:03
It's a daily struggle to keep children away from all the chips, cola and unhealthy snacks available almost everywhere. The guavas, berries and fruits which were easily available are now almost deleted from diets!..Yes we must as parents devote more time in kitchen and stick to our indian diets.
Mayukh P.07/10/2019 09:42
gr8 work mr segal
Saahil T.07/10/2019 09:23
Amazing video
Vivek G.07/10/2019 09:14
See people Indian kids are having healthy diet.... But it's unfortunate that these kids are moving towards unhealthy western diets... 🙄
Vivek G.07/10/2019 09:11
Parents should guide their children's about eating habits