What Does Being “Ladylike” Really Mean?
Actress Srishti Shrivastava says she’s often told that she should be more “ladylike”. Here’s how she deals with it. Special thanks to Yuvaa for the footage!
09/03/2021 1:27 PM
17 comments
Omkar S.an hour
Which movie she was in?
Pranjal G.6 hours
great artist i wud say
Vandana R.9 hours
Budhape mei park mei ja ke laughter exercise karne accepted hai society mei .. Per ladkiyo ka hasne wali bato pe hasna acceptable nhi ... Ye bhi hasne wali hi baat hai.... 😁😁😁😁🤣🤣🤣🤣 Mai toh khil kar hasti hu jab bhi Mujhe hasi aaye... Hasne se health achi rehti hai ... Toh haso kudiyooo 😅😅😃😃
Janu P.14 hours
No matter what being a woman is very special we have a lot of multi skills and style and specialty God has given naturally. So why not perish and preserve it in good ways We cannot blame our parents for asking us to behave coz they want us to be respected and appreciated in future. That's the reason we parents will tell and advice girls more than boys. But even boys ..I will ask them to behave properly when my relative comes. Say hi and stay and offer drinks n etc We want our children to be grown as good human being. Doesnt matter rich or normal. Important good soul. But dont discriminate boys vs girls. I am against it. I am seeing a lot f woman current trend is living in, sleeping tgther, drinking and smoking but when comes to thinking broadly in better sense of empowerment..where does it underlined? Like in science or being great in engineering , start up or IT ..where do we empower? How many women are excelling in this even at 21st century...then how many are given chances to pursue their dream? How many allowed to b great in smthg they passion about ..or forced into marriage ? That's how we should value..the way we think, dress, drink and sit and behave doesnt determine are we good women. It's in our brain..u give a house , she makes a home..u give her raw food, she make healthy dish..and u give her baby..she makes ths baby good human being even how difficult it is to be a mother. The toughest job ya,! Should show how good a woman is by proofing be a good leader, show empathy and be kind to all the way up or down at all time. It's difficult but we can try!
Ruchita S.18 hours
I just couldn’t stop laughing 😂😂😂😂😂
Hervé F.20 hours
I agree with her. Be yourself, believe in yourself no matter what people think and say and you will be unstoppable! She should continue to shine.
Joel M.a day
BRUT "INDIA" is a FRENCH media who try to destabilized and denigrate india, look what they show to europe about india :
Saurabh R.a day
Stop judging her. She's just awesome. 🔥
Neeraj S.a day
Why don't you get your gender changed & become a full fledged Man? It's just a matter of a small surgery. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Laura T.a day
What are you a man?
Nandkishor G.a day
That's the original girl 👍👍
Mohammad A.a day
You are correct. I think that what she meant is to tone down. Ket your voice be more pleasant. People will listen to you better.
Sarita Y.a day
We can do laughing yoga ok
Faghir B.a day
Ladylike, boyish, femboy, feminist...etc . People will never stop judging and point fingers. You just stay true to yourself and laugh as hard and loudly as you can.🙌❤
Abdus S.a day
Lady should be lady like.....nothing wrong in this. If you are caomparing urself with men then u r ruining your own not men. There is a perfect selection from nature which shoukd be accepted
Abhinav A.a day
She act awesome in girls hostel.
Brut Indiaa day
Read more about Srishti Shrivastava here: https://www.hindustantimes.com/bollywood/gulabo-sitabo-s-srishti-shrivastava-on-working-in-mumbai-people-said-how-you-are-here-you-don-t-look-like-a-model/story-63WAHgvu9jFzq5psgq9UzM.html